Robson backs Alli to make tournament impact for England

Former England captain Bryan Robson believes Dele Alli can become a "top-class player" for the Three Lions and play a key role at major tournaments in the future.

Alli has scored 24 goals from midfield in less than two Premier League seasons with Tottenham, while he has been quick to establish himself as a regular starter for his country.

And with England building towards the 2018 World Cup under new manager Gareth Southgate, Robson has backed Alli to star in Russia if he continues to develop at such a rapid pace.

"He's a great player, there's no getting away from that – he can score goals, he's got great energy levels, very good technical ability," Robson told Omnisport.

"He can be a big part for England. You always need top-class players to do well in any competition, so hopefully he'll come through and be a top-class player for England.

"If you get that then you've got a chance of doing well in competitions.

"England still have quite a bit of work to do in the World Cup qualification, but with the group of players that they've got I'd be very disappointed if they miss out on qualification."

Robson earned 90 caps for England, scoring 26 goals in the process, while he captained his country over 60 times.