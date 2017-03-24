It´s a bad break – O´Neill saddened by Coleman injury

Martin O'Neill was left to lament a "major blow" after Seamus Coleman suffered a broken leg in the Republic of Ireland's 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with Wales.

Coleman was on the receiving end of a wild lunge from Neil Taylor 21 minutes from the end of Friday's otherwise unremarkable clash in Dublin, as Ireland lost top spot in Group D to Serbia.

The Everton defender's sickening injury was all too apparent and O'Neill's first thoughts were for the 28-year-old, who was taken to hospital.

"It's a bad break. He's a fantastic player and character. It's a major blow for the lad, his club and us," the Ireland boss told Sky Sports.

"Apparently it wasn't the best challenge in the world – I haven't seen it. He's gone to hospital. I saw his reaction immediately and it didn't look good. He was holding is leg up and it didn't look good.

Hope seamus Coleman gets better soon. Horrible tackle — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 24, 2017

"We had a few things to overcome this week. We have a really great spirit.

"Seamus is a major blow – at the end of it all the most important thing is Seamus' health."