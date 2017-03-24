Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon´s milestone appearance

Italy secured a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania to keep pace at the top of UEFA's Group G as Gianluigi Buffon marked his 1,000th professional appearance with a clean sheet.
Daniele De Rossi's 12th-minute penalty and Ciro Immobile's 72nd-minute header proved decisive for Italy to remain tied with Spain at the group's summit.
It was not all plain sailing for Buffon early on as Albania threatened, but the opener, gifted to De Rossi from the spot, gave Giampiero Ventura's side a foundation to go on and win the game in Palermo.
Andrea Belotti and Immobile had offered a prolific partnership with six combined goals in Italy's last two qualifiers and, after a nine-minute delay caused by flares and smokebombs in the stands, the Lazio forward nodded the clinching strike.
Despite this vital victory, Spain's own 4-1 triumph over Israel leaves the Azzurri trailing in second place in the group with an inferior goal difference at the campaign's halfway stage.
168 - #Buffon becomes the player with the most caps (168) from the top-5 European National teams (Fra, Ger, Spa, Ita, Eng). Legend. #ITAALB pic.twitter.com/aA1k1Xmvp5— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 24, 2017
In contrast to the consistency provided by Buffon's continued presence in the home goal, Albania were missing regular goalkeeper Etrit Berisha through suspension and were relying on a makeshift back-line to deal with Italy's in-form forwards.
But the visitors made a rapid start and, with less than a minute on the clock, Sokol Cikalleshi pulled a shot agonisingly wide from Odise Roshi's smart pass.
After Roshi then drove an effort past the left-hand post from 25 yards, Migjen Basha gave Ventura's side a foothold in the game as he dragged Belotti to ground inside the area.
De Rossi's pinpoint penalty fired Italy in front, but they could not kick on from there and Buffon was forced to save at his near post from Roshi.
GOAL!!!! No mistake under pressure from the spot as #DeRossi opens the scoring! #ItalyAlbania 1-0 pic.twitter.com/plxpWDcZ7o— Italy (@azzurri) March 24, 2017
Although a scrappy opening 40 minutes gave way to an entertaining passage of play heading into the break, Belotti blasted a finish straight at Thomas Strakosha when well placed and Roshi then curled over the top at the other end.
Immobile appealed for a second spot-kick as Arlind Ajeti blocked his close-range strike with a hand, but referee Slavko Vincic was uninterested and the officials soon directed the players off the pitch due to a number of pyrotechnics being thrown from the away end.
When the teams returned - a handful of Albania players pleading with their supporters for calm - Strakosha gathered Antonio Candreva's drilled shot from distance and then blocked from the same man inside the six-yard box.
With Albania struggling, a second goal seemed inevitable and duly arrived as Immobile directed a header across the goalkeeper and into the bottom-right corner from Davide Zappacosta's superb centre to put the game to bed.
|It´s a bad break – O´Neill saddened by Coleman injury
|Taylor ´despondent´ after horror tackle on Coleman
|We can make a wonderful Italy team - Ventura optimistic after win
|Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon´s milestone appearance
|Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
|Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
|Barca deny making contact with Athletic over Valverde
|Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon's milestone appearance
|Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
|Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
|Robson backs Alli to make tournament impact for England
|England was my country - Debutant Keane explains Ireland switch
|Suarez´s PSG dive was football porn - Cantona slams ´dramatic´ striker
|Yaya Toure: Defending is annoying
|Chelsea target Koulibaly would be happy to play in Premier League
|The Milestone Man: Buffon´s 1,000 games in Opta numbers
|Carrick worth another year at Manchester United – Robson
|Is Footy McFooty Face heading for MLS? - Surprise leader in San Diego poll
|Coutinho´s Barcelona dream can wait – Garcia
|Lukaku: I´m ambitious, not arrogant
|Henderson: England´s Euros heartbreak will spur us on to bigger things
|England captaincy would be an honour - Dier on leadership ambitions
|Sergi Roberto backs Unzue for Barcelona job
|Iniesta and Suarez heap praise on Isco as Barcelona transfer talk intensifies
|Manchester City accept FA charge for failing to control players
|De Bruyne doubtful for Belgium´s key Greece clash
|Qin suspended for six months after Witsel clash
|Arsenal should appoint Vieira after one more year of Wenger, says Merson
|Suarez agreed to join Arsenal from Liverpool, claims Wenger
|Uncapped Gibson called up by England after Smalling injury
|´Bale not a great player until he leaves Ronaldo and his gigantic ego´
|Costa was Atleti´s Messi - Simeone explains 2014 Champions League call
|Ozil & Sanchez? Arsenal´s most important renewal is Wenger, claims Pires
|Western Sydney Wanderers 3 Melbourne City 1: Santa slays City
|Former Germany striker Kuranyi announces retirement
|Weigl out of Germany trip to Azerbaijan as Ozil misses training
|Spurs star Alli handed three-match European ban for horror tackle
|Neymar always makes the difference - Godin defends Uruguay showing against Brazil
|Totti could play on with Roma but will never coach
|Tite hails Brazil character after Uruguay romp
|Neymar should win next Ballon d´Or – Miranda
|Uruguay hurting after Brazil rout - Tabarez
|Pizzi rues ´totally unfair´ loss
|Paulinho stunned by hat-trick performance for Brazil
|Bauza: Argentina aren´t dependent on Messi
|Lukaku can become world´s best striker - Martinez
|Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
|Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
|Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
|Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
|Chelsea star Kante slammed by Leboeuf: He is timid and not a leader
|Colombia 1 Bolivia 0: Captain James hits crucial late winner
|Nigeria 1 Senegal 1: Iheanacho earns a draw for Super Eagles
|Colombia 1 Bolivia 0: Captain James hits crucial late winner
|Everything is possible - Real Madrid´s president considers pairing Benzema with Mbappe
|Nigeria 1 Senegal 1: Iheanacho earns a draw for Super Eagles
|Wales need Bale blockbuster as World Cup hopes hang in the balance
|Spain coach Lopetegui likes Diego Costa ´a little angry´
|Benzema desperate for Deschamps to explain France exile
|Buffon: There won´t be another 1000 games!
|Cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized by Peruvian police
|Be our guest - Portsmouth welcome takeover bid from ex-Disney CEO
|New Everton stadium a step closer as club secures site and council support
|UAE 0 Japan 2: Samurai Blue back in command thanks to Kubo and Konno
|Barcelona fined for celebratory PSG pitch invasion
|Koscielny ranks Chelsea rival Kante as Premier League´s best player
|Neymar: PSG comeback meant more than Olympic and Champions League titles
|UAE 0 Japan 2: Samurai Blue back in command thanks to Kubo and Konno
|Neymar wants Liverpool star Coutinho to join him at Barcelona
|Syria keep World Cup dream alive
|Charlton pay tribute to fan killed in Westminster attack
|Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
|Wilmots on a mission to get Toure back for Ivory Coast
|China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
|Xhaka: Arsenal critics make me look like an idiot
|Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
|Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
|Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
|China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
|Aguero is Argentina´s best option with Dybala out - Bauza
|Hamstrung Werner out for Germany
|There is no revenge element - Argentina´s Bauza focused on qualifying win against Chile
|Olsson swaps West Brom for Djurgarden
|´Monaco have financial clout to keep Mbappe´
|Crespo firmly on Messi´s side in world´s best debate
|Argentina v Chile: No margin for error for Messi and co
|Wenger is Arsenal - Germany hero Podolski backs former boss
|Transfer speculation will not distract Arda
|Sevilla appeal against partial stadium closure
|Augenthaler: Germany can retain World Cup in Russia
|No security over Griezmann´s Atletico future, warns Simeone
|Gameiro form mitigates Costa blow – Simeone
|Savicevic and Montenegro confident on road to Russia 2018
|Keane flattered by growing interest after making England debut
|Fuchs rubbishes reports Leicester players asked for Ranieri sacking
|Southgate: We lost to a fairytale goal but England should´ve won
|Strachan defends Scotland players after poor Canada draw