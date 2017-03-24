Is Footy McFooty Face heading for MLS? - Surprise leader in San Diego poll

San Diego Surf? San Diego Football Club? Atletico San Diego? How about Footy McFooty Face?

The latter is in the lead of a fan poll on Facebook to name a potential MLS team in San Diego.

In January a group of investors unveiled plans to bring an MLS franchise to San Diego and build a 30,000 seater stadium - which can be shared with the San Diego State collegiate American Football team - on the site of Qualcomm Stadium.

The announcement came after the San Diego Chargers decided to leave their Qualcomm home and move to Los Angeles.

As part of the ambitious plans, Soccer City San Diego offered fans the chance to select a team name, but the vote is probably not going how they planned.

Footy McFooty Face - a reference to a British ballot to name a research ship that was won by Boaty McBoat Face - leads the way handsomely ahead of San Diego Surf, with San Diego Bad Hombres further back in third.

The British government overruled the public's wishes and named the ship after TV naturalist David Attenborough.

Will the same happen here? Or will San Diego see Footy McFooty Face line up against the likes of Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy?