Related

Article

Chelsea target Koulibaly would be happy to play in Premier League

24 March 2017 19:49

Kalidou Koulibaly says he would be happy if speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League one day comes true but expects to stay at Napoli for next season.

The defender was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claiming Antonio Conte's men were ready to pay €58million to secure a deal.

But Koulibaly is under contract with Napoli until 2021 having signed a new deal last September and he is not expecting to be on the move.

The 25-year-old, though, appears to be a fan of England's top flight and played in the country during Senegal's 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Barnet on Thursday.

"It would make me happy to come and play here, but now I have to go to Napoli," centre-back Koulibaly said to talkSPORT.

"It is my first time in London and it was amazing.

"In the future you never know. Now I concentrate on my club and we will see next season what I have to do.

"I think I will stay in Napoli but you never know. I can't talk about it now. We will see."

Koulibaly joined Napoli from Belgian club Genk in 2014.

Sponsored links

Friday 24 March

20:47 Suarez´s PSG dive was football porn - Cantona slams ´dramatic´ striker
20:35 Yaya Toure: Defending is annoying
19:49 Chelsea target Koulibaly would be happy to play in Premier League
19:46 The Milestone Man: Buffon´s 1,000 games in Opta numbers
19:18 Carrick worth another year at Manchester United – Robson
19:05 Is Footy McFooty Face heading for MLS? - Surprise leader in San Diego poll
18:46 Coutinho´s Barcelona dream can wait – Garcia
18:08 Lukaku: I´m ambitious, not arrogant
17:58 Henderson: England´s Euros heartbreak will spur us on to bigger things
17:31 England captaincy would be an honour - Dier on leadership ambitions
17:18 Sergi Roberto backs Unzue for Barcelona job
17:06 Iniesta and Suarez heap praise on Isco as Barcelona transfer talk intensifies
16:37 Manchester City accept FA charge for failing to control players
16:13 De Bruyne doubtful for Belgium´s key Greece clash
15:58 Qin suspended for six months after Witsel clash
15:08 Arsenal should appoint Vieira after one more year of Wenger, says Merson
14:42 Suarez agreed to join Arsenal from Liverpool, claims Wenger
14:28 Uncapped Gibson called up by England after Smalling injury
14:21 ´Bale not a great player until he leaves Ronaldo and his gigantic ego´
13:49 Costa was Atleti´s Messi - Simeone explains 2014 Champions League call
13:30 Ozil & Sanchez? Arsenal´s most important renewal is Wenger, claims Pires
12:47 Western Sydney Wanderers 3 Melbourne City 1: Santa slays City
12:36 Former Germany striker Kuranyi announces retirement
11:47 Weigl out of Germany trip to Azerbaijan as Ozil misses training
11:08 Spurs star Alli handed three-match European ban for horror tackle
10:43 Neymar always makes the difference - Godin defends Uruguay showing against Brazil
09:51 Totti could play on with Roma but will never coach
09:21 Tite hails Brazil character after Uruguay romp
06:32 Neymar should win next Ballon d´Or – Miranda
06:04 Uruguay hurting after Brazil rout - Tabarez
05:49 Pizzi rues ´totally unfair´ loss
05:25 Paulinho stunned by hat-trick performance for Brazil
05:15 Bauza: Argentina aren´t dependent on Messi
02:39 Lukaku can become world´s best striker - Martinez
02:30 Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
02:07 Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
01:30 Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
01:08 Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
00:30 Chelsea star Kante slammed by Leboeuf: He is timid and not a leader

Thursday 23 March

23:35 Colombia 1 Bolivia 0: Captain James hits crucial late winner
23:25 Nigeria 1 Senegal 1: Iheanacho earns a draw for Super Eagles
22:35 Colombia 1 Bolivia 0: Captain James hits crucial late winner
22:26 Everything is possible - Real Madrid´s president considers pairing Benzema with Mbappe
22:25 Nigeria 1 Senegal 1: Iheanacho earns a draw for Super Eagles
22:24 Wales need Bale blockbuster as World Cup hopes hang in the balance
21:56 Spain coach Lopetegui likes Diego Costa ´a little angry´
21:52 Benzema desperate for Deschamps to explain France exile
20:33 Buffon: There won´t be another 1000 games!
20:09 Cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized by Peruvian police
19:27 Be our guest - Portsmouth welcome takeover bid from ex-Disney CEO
19:11 New Everton stadium a step closer as club secures site and council support
18:27 UAE 0 Japan 2: Samurai Blue back in command thanks to Kubo and Konno
17:55 Barcelona fined for celebratory PSG pitch invasion
17:43 Koscielny ranks Chelsea rival Kante as Premier League´s best player
17:30 Neymar: PSG comeback meant more than Olympic and Champions League titles
17:27 UAE 0 Japan 2: Samurai Blue back in command thanks to Kubo and Konno
17:02 Neymar wants Liverpool star Coutinho to join him at Barcelona
16:36 Syria keep World Cup dream alive
15:27 Charlton pay tribute to fan killed in Westminster attack
15:19 Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
15:11 Wilmots on a mission to get Toure back for Ivory Coast
14:45 China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
14:26 Xhaka: Arsenal critics make me look like an idiot
14:19 Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
13:48 Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
13:48 Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
13:46 China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
13:20 Aguero is Argentina´s best option with Dybala out - Bauza
13:08 Hamstrung Werner out for Germany
12:55 There is no revenge element - Argentina´s Bauza focused on qualifying win against Chile
12:35 Olsson swaps West Brom for Djurgarden
12:16 ´Monaco have financial clout to keep Mbappe´
11:53 Crespo firmly on Messi´s side in world´s best debate
11:19 Argentina v Chile: No margin for error for Messi and co
10:49 Wenger is Arsenal - Germany hero Podolski backs former boss
10:23 Transfer speculation will not distract Arda
09:54 Sevilla appeal against partial stadium closure
09:43 Augenthaler: Germany can retain World Cup in Russia
09:30 No security over Griezmann´s Atletico future, warns Simeone
08:58 Gameiro form mitigates Costa blow – Simeone
08:31 Savicevic and Montenegro confident on road to Russia 2018
03:24 Keane flattered by growing interest after making England debut
02:41 Fuchs rubbishes reports Leicester players asked for Ranieri sacking
01:05 Southgate: We lost to a fairytale goal but England should´ve won
00:01 Strachan defends Scotland players after poor Canada draw

Wednesday 22 March

23:53 It was like a great movie! - Podolski proud of fantastic Germany farewell
23:50 Fairytale Podolski script ´too cheesy´ for Muller
23:22 Cahill: England should have beaten Germany
22:50 Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
22:41 Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
21:51 Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
21:41 Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
21:03 England planning pre-Lithuania tribute following Westminster terror attack
20:04 Spain boss Lopetegui delighted with Costa
19:24 I would lose my mind! - Deulofeu will not think about Barcelona return
18:43 Cole: I still laugh at Arsenal
18:22 Lloris warns Tottenham: My future is tied to Pochettino
18:03 Moya signs on for another year at Atletico
17:52 Injured Reina out of Spain squad
17:35 Robben pondered Netherlands retirement
17:33 Maybe more of us should be like him - Klopp remembers Liverpool great Moran
17:25 Milan vice-captain Abate out for season
17:16 Lehmann slams ´sulking´ Sanchez and questions Ozil, Mustafi form
16:52 Wenger downplays Arsenal crisis: Liverpool have never won Premier League
16:51 Kachunga completes permanent Huddersfield switch
16:49 Gisdol extends contract with struggling Hamburg
16:21 Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England
16:07 Arsenal put Sanchez, Ozil contract talks on hold
16:04 Oh captain, my captain - Schweinsteiger bids Rooney fond farewell
15:49 Southgate: Barkley can unlock defences
15:03 Jesus impressed by Guardiola´s professionalism since joining Manchester City
15:01 Who wouldn´t want to play for one of Spain´s big teams? - Vitolo flattered by Barcelona links
14:42 Sidibe wants first-team guarantees before even considering Monaco exit
14:12 Gundogan notices similarities in Guardiola and Klopp
13:54 Belletti: Neymar will soon be the best in the world
13:37 Tolisso dismisses Juventus rumours
12:58 Aubameyang only leaving Dortmund for outrageous fee - Watzke
12:43 Bennell pleads not guilty to historic child sexual abuse charges
12:22 Costa finally feeling settled within Spain squad
11:51 His dad said no - Ferguson on Manchester United missing out on Maldini
11:06 Verratti cannot win with PSG, stresses agent
10:58 Liverpool great Moran dies
10:28 Why should Real Madrid get more recognition - Lewandowski talks up Bayern Munich
09:53 Great atmopshere between Ramos and Pique - Busquets on Spain´s happy camp
08:34 Nainggolan: Conte and Chelsea really wanted me but I´m happy at Roma
07:33 Europa League ´great incentive´ for Man United - Ferguson
05:39 Zamorano: If Messi were Chilean, he would have monuments all over the country
03:08 Ireland must hit Bale hard - Keane targeting Wales star
01:15 Costa: Atletico didn´t wait long enough for me to force Chelsea exit
00:32 Manchester derby joins El Clasico in exciting ICC line-up

Facebook