Transfer speculation will not distract Arda

Arda Turan wants to remain at Barcelona until his contract expires in 2020, despite growing interest from elsewhere.

The 30-year-old was linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League in January, but claims to be aware of other suitors.

However, he has no plans to leave Camp Nou, having signed from Atletico Madrid in July 2015.

Speaking to Fanatik about the transfer rumours, the midfielder said: "Not only China there also other transfer speculations about me.

"But I am very happy at Barcelona and I want to stay until the end of my contract."

The Turkey international has made 17 LaLiga appearances this season, 13 of which have been starts.