Related

Article

Syria keep World Cup dream alive

23 March 2017 16:36

Syria kept their remarkable quest for a place at the 2018 World Cup alive on Thursday with a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan to maintain their place in the race for automatic qualification.

The nation - currently gripped by conflict - have never reached the finals of a World Cup but have a real chance of making history this time around with a top-two place still within their grasp.

Playing in front of a crowd of just 350 in Malaysia, Omar Khribin's 90th-minute penalty moved Syria to within a point of their opponents, who sit in the play-off spot in Group A.

Syria are just two points adrift of South Korea - who were beaten 1-0 by China - in the second automatic qualifying place, with a huge trip to Seoul looming on Tuesday.

Any positive result on Tuesday would give them a huge advantage heading into the final two games, given Syria face group strugglers Qatar and China.

Sponsored links

Thursday 23 March

17:43 Koscielny ranks Chelsea rival Kante as Premier League´s best player
17:30 Neymar: PSG comeback meant more than Olympic and Champions League titles
17:02 Neymar wants Liverpool star Coutinho to join him at Barcelona
16:36 Syria keep World Cup dream alive
15:27 Charlton pay tribute to fan killed in Westminster attack
15:19 Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
15:11 Wilmots on a mission to get Toure back for Ivory Coast
14:45 China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
14:26 Xhaka: Arsenal critics make me look like an idiot
14:19 Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
13:48 Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
13:48 Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
13:46 China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
13:20 Aguero is Argentina´s best option with Dybala out - Bauza
13:08 Hamstrung Werner out for Germany
12:55 There is no revenge element - Argentina´s Bauza focused on qualifying win against Chile
12:35 Olsson swaps West Brom for Djurgarden
12:16 ´Monaco have financial clout to keep Mbappe´
11:53 Crespo firmly on Messi´s side in world´s best debate
11:19 Argentina v Chile: No margin for error for Messi and co
10:49 Wenger is Arsenal - Germany hero Podolski backs former boss
10:23 Transfer speculation will not distract Arda
09:54 Sevilla appeal against partial stadium closure
09:43 Augenthaler: Germany can retain World Cup in Russia
09:30 No security over Griezmann´s Atletico future, warns Simeone
08:58 Gameiro form mitigates Costa blow – Simeone
08:31 Savicevic and Montenegro confident on road to Russia 2018
03:24 Keane flattered by growing interest after making England debut
02:41 Fuchs rubbishes reports Leicester players asked for Ranieri sacking
01:05 Southgate: We lost to a fairytale goal but England should´ve won
00:01 Strachan defends Scotland players after poor Canada draw

Wednesday 22 March

23:53 It was like a great movie! - Podolski proud of fantastic Germany farewell
23:50 Fairytale Podolski script ´too cheesy´ for Muller
23:22 Cahill: England should have beaten Germany
22:50 Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
22:41 Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
21:51 Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
21:41 Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
21:03 England planning pre-Lithuania tribute following Westminster terror attack
20:04 Spain boss Lopetegui delighted with Costa
19:24 I would lose my mind! - Deulofeu will not think about Barcelona return
18:43 Cole: I still laugh at Arsenal
18:22 Lloris warns Tottenham: My future is tied to Pochettino
18:03 Moya signs on for another year at Atletico
17:52 Injured Reina out of Spain squad
17:35 Robben pondered Netherlands retirement
17:33 Maybe more of us should be like him - Klopp remembers Liverpool great Moran
17:25 Milan vice-captain Abate out for season
17:16 Lehmann slams ´sulking´ Sanchez and questions Ozil, Mustafi form
16:52 Wenger downplays Arsenal crisis: Liverpool have never won Premier League
16:51 Kachunga completes permanent Huddersfield switch
16:49 Gisdol extends contract with struggling Hamburg
16:21 Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England
16:07 Arsenal put Sanchez, Ozil contract talks on hold
16:04 Oh captain, my captain - Schweinsteiger bids Rooney fond farewell
15:49 Southgate: Barkley can unlock defences
15:03 Jesus impressed by Guardiola´s professionalism since joining Manchester City
15:01 Who wouldn´t want to play for one of Spain´s big teams? - Vitolo flattered by Barcelona links
14:42 Sidibe wants first-team guarantees before even considering Monaco exit
14:12 Gundogan notices similarities in Guardiola and Klopp
13:54 Belletti: Neymar will soon be the best in the world
13:37 Tolisso dismisses Juventus rumours
12:58 Aubameyang only leaving Dortmund for outrageous fee - Watzke
12:43 Bennell pleads not guilty to historic child sexual abuse charges
12:22 Costa finally feeling settled within Spain squad
11:51 His dad said no - Ferguson on Manchester United missing out on Maldini
11:06 Verratti cannot win with PSG, stresses agent
10:58 Liverpool great Moran dies
10:28 Why should Real Madrid get more recognition - Lewandowski talks up Bayern Munich
09:53 Great atmopshere between Ramos and Pique - Busquets on Spain´s happy camp
08:34 Nainggolan: Conte and Chelsea really wanted me but I´m happy at Roma
07:33 Europa League ´great incentive´ for Man United - Ferguson
05:39 Zamorano: If Messi were Chilean, he would have monuments all over the country
03:08 Ireland must hit Bale hard - Keane targeting Wales star
01:15 Costa: Atletico didn´t wait long enough for me to force Chelsea exit
00:32 Manchester derby joins El Clasico in exciting ICC line-up

Tuesday 21 March

23:51 Gabi tells Griezmann: Real Madrid not better than Atletico
22:46 Cahill to captain England against Germany, Sterling a doubt
21:33 Totti still undecided on Roma future
20:25 Alba admits frustration with Barcelona boss Luis Enrique
20:17 Butland surprised by Arsenal links
19:55 Gotze will recover and get back to his best for Dortmund - Watzke
19:23 Koulibaly agent rules out Napoli exit
19:04 Ronaldo tantrums are normal, says Nacho
18:49 ´Kante facts´ sadly dispelled by France and Chelsea star
18:11 Athletic star Williams says Valverde would succeed at Barcelona
17:42 Cahill: I can never replace Terry
17:01 Wilmots named Ivory Coast boss
16:32 Bellerin admits Barcelona interest is ´special´
16:13 Manchester United defender Jones out of Germany v England
15:51 Liverpool move would have been wrong, says Rostov star Azmoun
15:21 Wenger dismisses PSG talk as ´fake news´
15:13 Schweinsteiger excited by Fire project as MLS side confirm one-year deal
15:11 Schweinsteiger could have helped Manchester United - Low
14:56 Mourinho: Manchester United slower than my Real Madrid
13:51 Stones hails lessons learned from Guardiola and Southgate
13:42 Ozil, Draxler and Gomez ruled out of Germany clash with England
12:18 I do not see myself at Real Madrid - Courtois committed to Chelsea
10:31 Manchester United confirm Schweinsteiger´s Chicago Fire switch
09:59 Barcelona delighted with surprise head-coach frontrunner Unzue
08:33 United victory over Wednesday biggest in PL era - Neville reflects on 600 wins
06:52 It hurts hearing Champions League anthem - Simeone troubled by Atletico loss
05:28 Schweinsteiger to leave Man United for Chicago Fire
04:37 Kante one of world´s best, says Deschamps
03:39 Courtois confident Conte will remain at Chelsea
03:03 Iniesta: I didn´t want to move to Barca
02:39 Simeone: I´ll never coach Real Madrid
01:07 Fernandez: Allegri isn´t coming to Barcelona
01:05 Buffon almost joined Barcelona - agent
01:04 Jones: Mourinho´s fighting spirit rubbing off on players
00:11 Vardy received death threats after Ranieri sacking
00:08 Ramos: I will give Pique a hug

Facebook