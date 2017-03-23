Strachan defends Scotland players after poor Canada draw

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan defended his players after they struggled to a 1-1 friendly draw against Canada.
Strachan's men have now only won one of their last seven games going into Sunday's crunch World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden, but he felt it was difficult for many of his team to produce their best given they are not playing regularly at club level.
Steven Naismith scored a first-half equaliser at Easter Road on Wednesday after former Rangers wing-back Fraser Aird had given Canada a shock lead.
But Scotland failed to push on after the break, substitute Jordan Rhodes missing their only clear second-half chance in stoppage time against a side ranked 117 in the world.
"It is one of the best decisions we have made as the coaching group in the SFA by playing this game," Strachan told BBC Sport.
"We found out so many things, it has cleared up a lot and helped some players.
"It is very hard for players who are not playing regularly to turn on the magic and feel really good about themselves.
"You have seen there are a lot of guys very rusty, guys that have not played for a while so that is the bonus [of this match].
"It is hard to ask players who haven't played for a while to come in and get their touch right. Small things like Griff [Leigh Griffiths] having the shot over at the end. When he is playing regularly that goes in the back of the net.
"So, we learned that lesson, the lesson that you really can't miss-pass the ball so many times in the first 10 minutes and expect to then go and play that well because you lose a bit of confidence.
"I thought we could have trusted each other better with the ball but because of our first 15 minutes, giving the ball away, I thought we got a bit negative.
"I thought a lot of players found it hard. Using a golfing analogy, it is very hard to take two months off at golf and then go and play in the US Masters. It isn't the easiest course in the world.
"So it wasn't the easiest pitch in the world to play on with the conditions. To try and find your form in an international match on a night like this was hard.
"It is not going to go down as one of the most memorable nights as a manager or a player – it is going to be a long way down the line.
"But I'm so glad we took that game learned some invaluable things which will help us on Sunday."
|It was like a great movie! - Podolski proud of fantastic Germany farewell
|Fairytale Podolski script ´too cheesy´ for Muller
|Cahill: England should have beaten Germany
|Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
|Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
|Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
|Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
|England planning pre-Lithuania tribute following Westminster terror attack
|Spain boss Lopetegui delighted with Costa
|I would lose my mind! - Deulofeu will not think about Barcelona return
|Cole: I still laugh at Arsenal
|Lloris warns Tottenham: My future is tied to Pochettino
|Moya signs on for another year at Atletico
|Injured Reina out of Spain squad
|Robben pondered Netherlands retirement
|Maybe more of us should be like him - Klopp remembers Liverpool great Moran
|Milan vice-captain Abate out for season
|Lehmann slams ´sulking´ Sanchez and questions Ozil, Mustafi form
|Wenger downplays Arsenal crisis: Liverpool have never won Premier League
|Kachunga completes permanent Huddersfield switch
|Gisdol extends contract with struggling Hamburg
|Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England
|Arsenal put Sanchez, Ozil contract talks on hold
|Oh captain, my captain - Schweinsteiger bids Rooney fond farewell
|Southgate: Barkley can unlock defences
|Jesus impressed by Guardiola´s professionalism since joining Manchester City
|Who wouldn´t want to play for one of Spain´s big teams? - Vitolo flattered by Barcelona links
|Sidibe wants first-team guarantees before even considering Monaco exit
|Gundogan notices similarities in Guardiola and Klopp
|Belletti: Neymar will soon be the best in the world
|Tolisso dismisses Juventus rumours
|Aubameyang only leaving Dortmund for outrageous fee - Watzke
|Bennell pleads not guilty to historic child sexual abuse charges
|Costa finally feeling settled within Spain squad
|His dad said no - Ferguson on Manchester United missing out on Maldini
|Verratti cannot win with PSG, stresses agent
|Liverpool great Moran dies
|Why should Real Madrid get more recognition - Lewandowski talks up Bayern Munich
|Great atmopshere between Ramos and Pique - Busquets on Spain´s happy camp
|Nainggolan: Conte and Chelsea really wanted me but I´m happy at Roma
|Europa League ´great incentive´ for Man United - Ferguson
|Zamorano: If Messi were Chilean, he would have monuments all over the country
|Ireland must hit Bale hard - Keane targeting Wales star
|Costa: Atletico didn´t wait long enough for me to force Chelsea exit
|Manchester derby joins El Clasico in exciting ICC line-up
|Gabi tells Griezmann: Real Madrid not better than Atletico
|Cahill to captain England against Germany, Sterling a doubt
|Totti still undecided on Roma future
|Alba admits frustration with Barcelona boss Luis Enrique
|Butland surprised by Arsenal links
|Gotze will recover and get back to his best for Dortmund - Watzke
|Koulibaly agent rules out Napoli exit
|Ronaldo tantrums are normal, says Nacho
|´Kante facts´ sadly dispelled by France and Chelsea star
|Athletic star Williams says Valverde would succeed at Barcelona
|Cahill: I can never replace Terry
|Wilmots named Ivory Coast boss
|Bellerin admits Barcelona interest is ´special´
|Manchester United defender Jones out of Germany v England
|Liverpool move would have been wrong, says Rostov star Azmoun
|Wenger dismisses PSG talk as ´fake news´
|Schweinsteiger excited by Fire project as MLS side confirm one-year deal
|Schweinsteiger could have helped Manchester United - Low
|Mourinho: Manchester United slower than my Real Madrid
|Stones hails lessons learned from Guardiola and Southgate
|Ozil, Draxler and Gomez ruled out of Germany clash with England
|I do not see myself at Real Madrid - Courtois committed to Chelsea
|Manchester United confirm Schweinsteiger´s Chicago Fire switch
|Barcelona delighted with surprise head-coach frontrunner Unzue
|United victory over Wednesday biggest in PL era - Neville reflects on 600 wins
|It hurts hearing Champions League anthem - Simeone troubled by Atletico loss
|Schweinsteiger to leave Man United for Chicago Fire
|Kante one of world´s best, says Deschamps
|Courtois confident Conte will remain at Chelsea
|Iniesta: I didn´t want to move to Barca
|Simeone: I´ll never coach Real Madrid
|Fernandez: Allegri isn´t coming to Barcelona
|Buffon almost joined Barcelona - agent
|Jones: Mourinho´s fighting spirit rubbing off on players
|Vardy received death threats after Ranieri sacking
|Ramos: I will give Pique a hug