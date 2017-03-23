Related

Sevilla appeal against partial stadium closure

23 March 2017 09:54

Sevilla have launched an appeal against the partial stadium ban imposed upon the club after it was deemed that there had been offensive chanting during January's Copa del Rey match with Real Madrid.

The LaLiga outfit confirmed it had received the sanction on Wednesday, with the club ordered to enforce the partial closure of the N11 and N12 sectors behind the goal at the north end of the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

It has been widely reported that Sergio Ramos was the target of the chants.

A Sevilla statement outlined the grounds for their appeal to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), citing the governing body's decision to reduce a similar penalty to a fine following incidents during the visit of Malaga in December.

The statement concluded: "In the event that the Appeal Committee does not consider the appeal, Seville FC will appeal to the higher courts – Court of Arbitration for Sport, first, and Contentious-Administrative Court, if necessary."

 

 

 

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 27 +43 65
2 Barcelona 28 +56 63
3 Sevilla 28 +18 57
4 Atlético Madrid 28 +29 55
5 Villarreal 28 +19 48
6 Real Sociedad 28 +3 48
7 Athletic Club 28 +3 44
8 Eibar 28 +5 41
9 Espanyol 28 +1 40
10 Deportivo Alavés 28 -4 40
11 Celta de Vigo 27 -5 38
12 Las Palmas 28 -1 35
13 Real Betis 28 -13 31
14 Valencia 28 -13 30
15 Málaga 28 -12 27
16 Deportivo La C… 28 -12 27
17 Leganés 28 -19 26
18 Sporting Gijón 28 -26 21
19 Granada 28 -33 19
20 Osasuna 28 -39 11

