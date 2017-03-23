Related

Article

Savicevic and Montenegro confident on road to Russia 2018

23 March 2017 08:31

Dejan Savicevic says confidence is high in Montenegro as a new generation of stars try to lead one of the world's newest international sides to their first major tournament - the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Montenegro emerged on the scene in 2007 after declaring independence from Serbia the year before, and the Balkan nation have featured in four qualification campaigns for the World Cup and European Championship.

Ranked 64th in the FIFA standings, the closest Montenegro have come to a major tournament was five years ago when they lost to Czech Republic in a Euro 2012 play-off, having finished second to England in the group stage of qualifying.

But spearheaded by Sevilla star Stevan Jovetic and Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic, the road to Russia next year looms as Montenegro's potential breakthrough following on from the recent emergence of Albania and Bosnia-Herzegovina and the ongoing success of Croatia and Serbia.

Heading into Sunday's visit of Group E leaders Poland to Podgorica, Montenegro are second and only three points adrift after four matches, and decorated Football Association of Montenegro president Savicevic - who finished runner-up for the 1991 Ballon d'Or and was inducted into AC Milan's Hall of Fame - is delighted with the progress of Ljubisa Tumbakovic's men.

"We have started another qualifying campaign and [the] start was really good," Savicevic told Omnisport. "First three matches we did perfect, was on top of group with Poland before fourth round and match in Armenia. Unfortunately, we lost that match [3-2 in November] even though we had two goals advantage on half-time.

"We had a great chance to score third goal in first half, then after Armenia equalised Jovetic had a big chance to give us lead one more time… And after all of that, the opponent managed to score late goal and to win the match.

"I think that if we claimed three points in Yerevan we would have the biggest chances to win second place in group. Poland had a great result in Romania [winning 3-0] and they are favourites for winning first place in our group and we are expecting to battle with Denmark for second place at the end of qualifiers.

"One thing is for sure – we have confidence, we all believe and we will give our best to make great result in this campaign."

There is a new group of players trying to make history for the country, with Luka Djordjevic, Filip Raicevic, Vladimir Jovovic, Nikola Vukcevic and Marko Bakic adding youth to a squad featuring the experience of Marko Basa, Elsad Zverotic, Mirko Vucinic and Mladen Bozovic.

It is a group giving hope to Montenegro but they still have a long way to go to upstage the golden generation of 2012.

"We have many talented players," Savicevic added. "For all of them it is important to play regularly for their clubs, which wasn't case in previous period. Now majority of them are regulars for their teams and you can see that they have improved because of that. I hope that they will continue like this and that they will perform even better for the national team.

"It is still early to give any judgment of the current generation as they have just begun with competitive matches. I think it is little bit early for comparison as we had change of generations not so long ago. I would say that previous generation, the one that reached EURO 2012 play-offs, was really compact and that allowed them to make some good results.

"Until some generation repeat success of the previous, or even make one step further and qualify for some big competition, they will be the best generation."

 

Sponsored links

Thursday 23 March

08:58 Gameiro form mitigates Costa blow – Simeone
08:31 Savicevic and Montenegro confident on road to Russia 2018
03:24 Keane flattered by growing interest after making England debut
02:41 Fuchs rubbishes reports Leicester players asked for Ranieri sacking
01:05 Southgate: We lost to a fairytale goal but England should´ve won
00:01 Strachan defends Scotland players after poor Canada draw

Wednesday 22 March

23:53 It was like a great movie! - Podolski proud of fantastic Germany farewell
23:50 Fairytale Podolski script ´too cheesy´ for Muller
23:22 Cahill: England should have beaten Germany
22:50 Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
22:41 Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
21:51 Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
21:41 Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
21:03 England planning pre-Lithuania tribute following Westminster terror attack
20:04 Spain boss Lopetegui delighted with Costa
19:24 I would lose my mind! - Deulofeu will not think about Barcelona return
18:43 Cole: I still laugh at Arsenal
18:22 Lloris warns Tottenham: My future is tied to Pochettino
18:03 Moya signs on for another year at Atletico
17:52 Injured Reina out of Spain squad
17:35 Robben pondered Netherlands retirement
17:33 Maybe more of us should be like him - Klopp remembers Liverpool great Moran
17:25 Milan vice-captain Abate out for season
17:16 Lehmann slams ´sulking´ Sanchez and questions Ozil, Mustafi form
16:52 Wenger downplays Arsenal crisis: Liverpool have never won Premier League
16:51 Kachunga completes permanent Huddersfield switch
16:49 Gisdol extends contract with struggling Hamburg
16:21 Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England
16:07 Arsenal put Sanchez, Ozil contract talks on hold
16:04 Oh captain, my captain - Schweinsteiger bids Rooney fond farewell
15:49 Southgate: Barkley can unlock defences
15:03 Jesus impressed by Guardiola´s professionalism since joining Manchester City
15:01 Who wouldn´t want to play for one of Spain´s big teams? - Vitolo flattered by Barcelona links
14:42 Sidibe wants first-team guarantees before even considering Monaco exit
14:12 Gundogan notices similarities in Guardiola and Klopp
13:54 Belletti: Neymar will soon be the best in the world
13:37 Tolisso dismisses Juventus rumours
12:58 Aubameyang only leaving Dortmund for outrageous fee - Watzke
12:43 Bennell pleads not guilty to historic child sexual abuse charges
12:22 Costa finally feeling settled within Spain squad
11:51 His dad said no - Ferguson on Manchester United missing out on Maldini
11:06 Verratti cannot win with PSG, stresses agent
10:58 Liverpool great Moran dies
10:28 Why should Real Madrid get more recognition - Lewandowski talks up Bayern Munich
09:53 Great atmopshere between Ramos and Pique - Busquets on Spain´s happy camp
08:34 Nainggolan: Conte and Chelsea really wanted me but I´m happy at Roma
07:33 Europa League ´great incentive´ for Man United - Ferguson
05:39 Zamorano: If Messi were Chilean, he would have monuments all over the country
03:08 Ireland must hit Bale hard - Keane targeting Wales star
01:15 Costa: Atletico didn´t wait long enough for me to force Chelsea exit
00:32 Manchester derby joins El Clasico in exciting ICC line-up

Tuesday 21 March

23:51 Gabi tells Griezmann: Real Madrid not better than Atletico
22:46 Cahill to captain England against Germany, Sterling a doubt
21:33 Totti still undecided on Roma future
20:25 Alba admits frustration with Barcelona boss Luis Enrique
20:17 Butland surprised by Arsenal links
19:55 Gotze will recover and get back to his best for Dortmund - Watzke
19:23 Koulibaly agent rules out Napoli exit
19:04 Ronaldo tantrums are normal, says Nacho
18:49 ´Kante facts´ sadly dispelled by France and Chelsea star
18:11 Athletic star Williams says Valverde would succeed at Barcelona
17:42 Cahill: I can never replace Terry
17:01 Wilmots named Ivory Coast boss
16:32 Bellerin admits Barcelona interest is ´special´
16:13 Manchester United defender Jones out of Germany v England
15:51 Liverpool move would have been wrong, says Rostov star Azmoun
15:21 Wenger dismisses PSG talk as ´fake news´
15:13 Schweinsteiger excited by Fire project as MLS side confirm one-year deal
15:11 Schweinsteiger could have helped Manchester United - Low
14:56 Mourinho: Manchester United slower than my Real Madrid
13:51 Stones hails lessons learned from Guardiola and Southgate
13:42 Ozil, Draxler and Gomez ruled out of Germany clash with England
12:18 I do not see myself at Real Madrid - Courtois committed to Chelsea
10:31 Manchester United confirm Schweinsteiger´s Chicago Fire switch
09:59 Barcelona delighted with surprise head-coach frontrunner Unzue
08:33 United victory over Wednesday biggest in PL era - Neville reflects on 600 wins
06:52 It hurts hearing Champions League anthem - Simeone troubled by Atletico loss
05:28 Schweinsteiger to leave Man United for Chicago Fire
04:37 Kante one of world´s best, says Deschamps
03:39 Courtois confident Conte will remain at Chelsea
03:03 Iniesta: I didn´t want to move to Barca
02:39 Simeone: I´ll never coach Real Madrid
01:07 Fernandez: Allegri isn´t coming to Barcelona
01:05 Buffon almost joined Barcelona - agent
01:04 Jones: Mourinho´s fighting spirit rubbing off on players
00:11 Vardy received death threats after Ranieri sacking
00:08 Ramos: I will give Pique a hug

Facebook