Olsson swaps West Brom for Djurgarden

Jonas Olsson has brought the curtain down on his long stay at West Brom after sealing a switch to Djurgarden IF in his homeland.

The Swede called time on his nine-year career at The Hawthorns on Thursday, moving to the Allsvenskan club in time for the new season, which begins next weekend.

Olsson made 253 appearances for the Baggies, scoring 14 goals, but felt the need to seek a new challenge as his first-team opportunities became more limited under Tony Pulis.

"It's all happened so quickly I've not had chance to say a proper farewell to so many people," the 34-year-old told West Brom's official website.

"I will be back at the first chance to do that, but I'm really grateful to the club for helping me sort out this transfer.

Big Swede @J_OlssonViasat is leaving @WBA , 6 1/2 years knowing u, The most Loyal, Honest down to earth guy iv ever met. All the best mate — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) March 23, 2017

"I still feel I have a few good years in me but such is the quality of the competition at Albion for places in my position, it was getting harder and harder to see a first team opportunity.

"Albion has been and will always be a huge part of my life and it is great to feel I am leaving it in such a strong position."

Pulis added: "He will always be looked on with great respect by everyone at West Bromwich Albion and he will always be welcomed back here while I'm in charge."