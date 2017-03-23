No security over Griezmann´s Atletico future, warns Simeone

Diego Simeone is worried about the possibility of losing star man Antoine Griezmann as Atletico Madrid have "no security", with a long line of suitors eyeing a move.

Griezmann is one of the most in-demand forwards in the world and he declared this week that it would be "a dream" to play for the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona or even rivals Real Madrid.

Despite also insisting that his immediate future was with Atletico, speculation persists and Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop for the France international.

Asked by AS if there was a risk of the 26-year-old leaving, Simeone replied: "Yes, because there is a termination clause. There is no security."

Talks were held in pre-season to persuade Griezmann to stay at the Vicente Calderon and Simeone's own decision to remain after another Champions League final loss proved decisive.

"That's what he told me – if you stay, I'll stay," added Simeone. "And I said yes, how would I not stay? And they began to work with the representatives for everything that had to be signed. And he stayed.

"And from now on I do not know what can happen. He would never let me tell him to stay. I did not do it with [Diego] Costa or [Radamel] Falcao.

"To the players who have given me life I accompany them in the decisions that they make. But it is clear that for as long as he stays, the team and the club will continue to grow."