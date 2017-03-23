´Monaco have financial clout to keep Mbappe´

Kylian Mbappe could command a huge transfer fee from a host of high-profile suitors, but Monaco sporting director Antonio Cordon is confident the club can keep hold of their man.

The 18-year-old, who is in line to make his France debut this month, has scored 19 goals in 32 appearances this season to launch himself into the spotlight.

With a number of Europe's leading clubs keeping close tabs on his progress, Mbappe could fetch a huge sum for his Ligue 1 employers, but Cordon insists there is no need to sell.

"Look at the figures that are being talked about, you can see that his ceiling is very high," he told AS.

"He is a great player and he is very young. But I also tell him that his growth is due to his colleagues and the technicians he has here. He knows.

"Monaco has the capacity to keep him. There are no economic problems. It is a large and historic club.

"He will do as he sees fit. Not every player for whom an offer arrives has to be sold.

"In Spain, in France, Italy, England, in all the great leagues his name sounds like a possible reinforcement.

"I cannot value the economic figures. They pay big amounts for great players and each club decides how much to give for a player.

"He has his feet on the ground, he is very quiet. He is a humble and hardworking boy."

Mbappe is expected to play some part as France take on Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday before facing Spain in a friendly.