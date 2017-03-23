Hamstrung Werner out for Germany

Germany newboy Timo Werner will not add to his first international cap against Azerbaijan on Sunday due to a hamstring injury sustained on his debut.

RB Leipzig top scorer Werner started Wednesday's 1-0 win over England in Dortmund and was withdrawn in the 77th minute, after Lukas Podolski's blockbuster lit up the 130-cap forward's international swansong.

"It was a great first game and I really enjoyed it," Werner is quoted as saying by the DFB. "Hopefully I will be able to come back a few more times yet."

With Podolski now retired and Werner injured, Thomas Muller and Andre Schurrle are set to battle for the striking spot when Germany travel to Baku in World Cup qualifying.

Mario Gomez is another attacking option in Low's squad, providing the striker can shake off the groin injury that kept him out of the England game.