Fuchs rubbishes reports Leicester players asked for Ranieri sacking

Christian Fuchs strongly denied Leicester City players came together to have Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri sacked.

Ranieri was sensationally relieved of his duties in February, just nine months after leading Leicester to a remarkable Premier League title.

The English champions were unable to replicate that form this campaign amid the threat of relegation, while reports emerged that the players asked for Ranieri's departure.

Leicester defender Fuchs - whose team have won four consecutive games since Craig Shakespeare took control as they prepare for the Champions League quarter-finals - rubbished speculation of a dressing-room revolt.

"This is completely far-fetched," Fuchs told German magazine 11Freunde. "I can assure you there was no meeting between the players and the owners in the days before the sacking.

"Of course, the owners talked to us after the games but they take decisions on this level on their own. They are businessmen who lead big enterprises, they know what to do.

"Afterwards he [Ranieri] came to the training ground, shook everyone's hand and wished us all good luck for the rest of the season.

"It might sound matter-of-factly but let me tell you, in my 16 years as a professional I have had 15 different managers. I am very grateful towards Ranieri and the trust he put in me but in the end the players have to accept the owner's decisions."