Everything is possible - Real Madrid´s president considers pairing Benzema with Mbappe

Florentino Perez believes Karim Benzema is "the best number nine in the world" and could look to pair him with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

Benzema continues to be a guaranteed starter for Madrid, but has not appeared for France since 2015, having been charged by police in connection with an alleged attempt to blackmail his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

The 29-year-old has denied any wrongdoing and the case is yet to go to trial.

The Madrid president meanwhile has backed the centre-forward, lauding him as "the best French player", and he hopes to see him finish his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Karim is a mix of [Zinedine] Zidane and Ronaldo," Perez told RMC. "He is the best number nine in the world and the best French player.

"I am convinced that he will stay [at Madrid] and, while now we do not talk about [contract] renewals, if it was up to me, I would keep him here during his whole sporting life.

"I am very happy with Benzema and he has exemplary behaviour."

Mbappe, meanwhile, has enjoyed a breakout season with Monaco, making him one of the top targets for a number of clubs heading into the off-season transfer window.

While Perez claimed he would not comment on the possibility of bringing Mbappe to Madrid, he was somewhat enthused by the idea of pairing the 18-year-old with Benzema.

"A duo of Benzema and Mbappe? Everything is possible," he added. "But at this time of the season, I don't want to talk about that. We don't talk about players of other teams.

"Right now, all we are thinking about is how to win LaLiga and the Champions League."