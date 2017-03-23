Related

Article

Crespo firmly on Messi´s side in world´s best debate

23 March 2017 11:53

Lionel Messi is the world's best player and his longevity is a marvel to former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo.

Crespo, who scored 35 goals in 64 international appearances, sees Messi as the stand-out claimant to the title of the greatest footballer on the planet, ahead of Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona star Messi turns 30 this year and has enjoyed more than a decade at the top of his game.

"Messi is simply Messi, it is needless to add adjectives" Crespo told Gazzetta dello Sport. "[He is] the best in the world.

"To play at least 10 years at the highest level – impressive."

Messi moved on to 41 club goals for the season with a double against Valencia on Sunday, but another of Crespo's compatriots is not enjoying such a fine run of form.

Gonzalo Higuain has scored just once in his last seven outings for Juventus, but Crespo backed him to come good.

"Higuain is going through a bit of a bad spell, he has not scored in a few games, but nobody can doubt a striker like him," added the 41-year-old.

"He has everything: a good head, right and left foot, he is clever and adept at leading, gritty to perfection."

The two will meet in the Champions League quarter-finals next month and Crespo sees Barca as clear favourites.

"I see it like this: if Barca and Juve are both 100 per cent, the Blaugrana pass, they are stronger," he said. "But even with Messi they did flop in the first leg against PSG.

"One thing is for sure, [Massimiliano] Allegri's side cannot make any mistakes, they must be in top physical and psychological condition."

 

Sponsored links

Thursday 23 March

13:20 Aguero is Argentina´s best option with Dybala out - Bauza
13:08 Hamstrung Werner out for Germany
12:55 There is no revenge element - Argentina´s Bauza focused on qualifying win against Chile
12:35 Olsson swaps West Brom for Djurgarden
12:16 ´Monaco have financial clout to keep Mbappe´
11:53 Crespo firmly on Messi´s side in world´s best debate
11:19 Argentina v Chile: No margin for error for Messi and co
10:49 Wenger is Arsenal - Germany hero Podolski backs former boss
10:23 Transfer speculation will not distract Arda
09:54 Sevilla appeal against partial stadium closure
09:43 Augenthaler: Germany can retain World Cup in Russia
09:30 No security over Griezmann´s Atletico future, warns Simeone
08:58 Gameiro form mitigates Costa blow – Simeone
08:31 Savicevic and Montenegro confident on road to Russia 2018
03:24 Keane flattered by growing interest after making England debut
02:41 Fuchs rubbishes reports Leicester players asked for Ranieri sacking
01:05 Southgate: We lost to a fairytale goal but England should´ve won
00:01 Strachan defends Scotland players after poor Canada draw

Wednesday 22 March

23:53 It was like a great movie! - Podolski proud of fantastic Germany farewell
23:50 Fairytale Podolski script ´too cheesy´ for Muller
23:22 Cahill: England should have beaten Germany
22:50 Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
22:41 Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
21:51 Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
21:41 Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
21:03 England planning pre-Lithuania tribute following Westminster terror attack
20:04 Spain boss Lopetegui delighted with Costa
19:24 I would lose my mind! - Deulofeu will not think about Barcelona return
18:43 Cole: I still laugh at Arsenal
18:22 Lloris warns Tottenham: My future is tied to Pochettino
18:03 Moya signs on for another year at Atletico
17:52 Injured Reina out of Spain squad
17:35 Robben pondered Netherlands retirement
17:33 Maybe more of us should be like him - Klopp remembers Liverpool great Moran
17:25 Milan vice-captain Abate out for season
17:16 Lehmann slams ´sulking´ Sanchez and questions Ozil, Mustafi form
16:52 Wenger downplays Arsenal crisis: Liverpool have never won Premier League
16:51 Kachunga completes permanent Huddersfield switch
16:49 Gisdol extends contract with struggling Hamburg
16:21 Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England
16:07 Arsenal put Sanchez, Ozil contract talks on hold
16:04 Oh captain, my captain - Schweinsteiger bids Rooney fond farewell
15:49 Southgate: Barkley can unlock defences
15:03 Jesus impressed by Guardiola´s professionalism since joining Manchester City
15:01 Who wouldn´t want to play for one of Spain´s big teams? - Vitolo flattered by Barcelona links
14:42 Sidibe wants first-team guarantees before even considering Monaco exit
14:12 Gundogan notices similarities in Guardiola and Klopp
13:54 Belletti: Neymar will soon be the best in the world
13:37 Tolisso dismisses Juventus rumours
12:58 Aubameyang only leaving Dortmund for outrageous fee - Watzke
12:43 Bennell pleads not guilty to historic child sexual abuse charges
12:22 Costa finally feeling settled within Spain squad
11:51 His dad said no - Ferguson on Manchester United missing out on Maldini
11:06 Verratti cannot win with PSG, stresses agent
10:58 Liverpool great Moran dies
10:28 Why should Real Madrid get more recognition - Lewandowski talks up Bayern Munich
09:53 Great atmopshere between Ramos and Pique - Busquets on Spain´s happy camp
08:34 Nainggolan: Conte and Chelsea really wanted me but I´m happy at Roma
07:33 Europa League ´great incentive´ for Man United - Ferguson
05:39 Zamorano: If Messi were Chilean, he would have monuments all over the country
03:08 Ireland must hit Bale hard - Keane targeting Wales star
01:15 Costa: Atletico didn´t wait long enough for me to force Chelsea exit
00:32 Manchester derby joins El Clasico in exciting ICC line-up

Tuesday 21 March

23:51 Gabi tells Griezmann: Real Madrid not better than Atletico
22:46 Cahill to captain England against Germany, Sterling a doubt
21:33 Totti still undecided on Roma future
20:25 Alba admits frustration with Barcelona boss Luis Enrique
20:17 Butland surprised by Arsenal links
19:55 Gotze will recover and get back to his best for Dortmund - Watzke
19:23 Koulibaly agent rules out Napoli exit
19:04 Ronaldo tantrums are normal, says Nacho
18:49 ´Kante facts´ sadly dispelled by France and Chelsea star
18:11 Athletic star Williams says Valverde would succeed at Barcelona
17:42 Cahill: I can never replace Terry
17:01 Wilmots named Ivory Coast boss
16:32 Bellerin admits Barcelona interest is ´special´
16:13 Manchester United defender Jones out of Germany v England
15:51 Liverpool move would have been wrong, says Rostov star Azmoun
15:21 Wenger dismisses PSG talk as ´fake news´
15:13 Schweinsteiger excited by Fire project as MLS side confirm one-year deal
15:11 Schweinsteiger could have helped Manchester United - Low
14:56 Mourinho: Manchester United slower than my Real Madrid
13:51 Stones hails lessons learned from Guardiola and Southgate
13:42 Ozil, Draxler and Gomez ruled out of Germany clash with England
12:18 I do not see myself at Real Madrid - Courtois committed to Chelsea
10:31 Manchester United confirm Schweinsteiger´s Chicago Fire switch
09:59 Barcelona delighted with surprise head-coach frontrunner Unzue
08:33 United victory over Wednesday biggest in PL era - Neville reflects on 600 wins
06:52 It hurts hearing Champions League anthem - Simeone troubled by Atletico loss
05:28 Schweinsteiger to leave Man United for Chicago Fire
04:37 Kante one of world´s best, says Deschamps
03:39 Courtois confident Conte will remain at Chelsea
03:03 Iniesta: I didn´t want to move to Barca
02:39 Simeone: I´ll never coach Real Madrid
01:07 Fernandez: Allegri isn´t coming to Barcelona
01:05 Buffon almost joined Barcelona - agent
01:04 Jones: Mourinho´s fighting spirit rubbing off on players
00:11 Vardy received death threats after Ranieri sacking
00:08 Ramos: I will give Pique a hug

Facebook