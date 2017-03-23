Article

Argentina v Chile: No margin for error for Messi and co

23 March 2017 11:19

Having seemingly proved himself as shrewd a negotiator as he is a football tactician, Argentina head coach Edgardo Bauza had a dream farewell in mind for Lionel Messi.

Devastated and angry, the Barcelona superstar hastily announced his retirement from international football after ballooning his spot-kick over the bar in Argentina's penalty shootout defeat to Chile in the Copa America Centenario final – mirroring a bitter loss against the host nation at the 2015 Copa.

This followed heartache in the final of the 2014 World Cup and three agonising runners-up finishes in as many years contributed to an unbearably punishing grind for Argentina's talisman.

But Bauza, freshly minted as Gerardo Martino's successor in August, held talks with Messi in Barcelona to ensure his self-imposed exile would be brief and envisaged a romantic goodbye for the 29-year-old at Russia 2018.

"He deserves to take his retirement in another way," Bauza said. "He deserves to end his international career as a champion."

The sight of arguably the greatest player to have ever laced boots hoisting the shimmering gold trophy next year holds obvious appeal. However, as is often the case with fairytale endings, it sits removed from present reality.

Argentina welcome recent tormentors Chile to Buenos Aires on Thursday for a World Cup qualifier, with their hopes of reaching Russia dangerously in the balance.

Bauza's men are currently fifth in the standings, shy of automatic qualification but holding the intercontinental play-off berth that would secure a showdown against a side from Oceania.

Chile are a point better off in fourth – indeed, taking leaders Brazil and second-place Uruguay out of the equation, two points separate Ecuador in third and Colombia in sixth. A devilishly tight, tense dogfight will unfold over the remaining six matches.

Such are the rich depths of talent hailing from South America, celebrated performers such as Chile's Alexis Sanchez or Colombia's James Rodriguez are in danger of spending the next World Cup as spectators. If they both make it, the brightest star of them all is likely to be mulling failure in front of his television set.

Messi is one of seven men in Bauza's squad, along with Sergio Romero, Javier Mascherano, Angel Di Maria, Ever Banega, Sergio Aguero and Ezequiel Lavezzi, to have retained the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. Their number would stand at eight but for a thigh injury to Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta.

Keeping this generation together and performing at the highest level was supposed to spark an era of unparalleled success for La Albiceleste, not one of chastening near-misses. Russia represents their last chance to emulate Mario Kempes, Diego Maradona and the respective heroes of 1978 and 1986.

Bauza's chief on-field problem is a castle built on sand. Behind an all-star forward line - Gonzalo Higuain will spearhead a four-pronged attack featuring Messi, Aguero and Di Maria against Chile - lies an accident prone defence featuring Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Rojo at centre-back this time around.

The presence of so many 2008 alumni speaks both of their talent and a subsequently faltering production line, while the national team's recent trials and tribulations have been played out against a backdrop of mayhem at the Argentinian Football Association.

FIFA has stepped in to run the AFA's affairs, the power vacuum following the death of long-serving president Julio Grondona in 2014 still unfilled. Elections scheduled for later this month have been postponed, while the second half of the domestic season suffered a false start when the players' union Futbolistas Argentinos Agremiados called a strike over unpaid wages.

The onus is on Messi - who labelled the AFA a "disaster" shortly before his brief retirement and reportedly stepped in to pay unpaid team security staff before last November's qualifying defeat to Brazil - to haul an Argentina side more reliant on him than ever to victory over Chile.

Argentina have actual mountains to climb in two of their three remaining away fixtures, tackling Bolivia next week and Ecuador in October at punishing altitude. Buenos Aires must be a scene of sweet respite and revenge to guard against Messi and Bauza's dream fading from view.

ARGENTINA AWFUL WITHOUT MESSI

Throughout his career, Messi has not always enjoyed the adoration in his homeland afforded to him in Catalonia, but this situation is changing as his importance to the national team is laid bare.

- During the current qualification campaign, Argentina's 80 per cent win ratio with Messi in the team (W4 L1) plummets to an abject 14.3 per cent (W1 D4 L2) in his absence.
- When Messi was sidelined through injury, Argentina's average goals-per-game return dropped from 1.6 to 0.9.
- The defence also feels the strain – conceding four when lining up alongside the Barcelona great and eight when not.

- Messi's opener in the 3-0 win over Colombia last time out means he has three in five starts during qualification, averaging one every 150 minutes. He has also created 13 chances for team-mates and boasts passing accuracy of 80 per cent.

Sponsored links

Thursday 23 March

12:16 ´Monaco have financial clout to keep Mbappe´
11:53 Crespo firmly on Messi´s side in world´s best debate
11:19 Argentina v Chile: No margin for error for Messi and co
10:49 Wenger is Arsenal - Germany hero Podolski backs former boss
10:23 Transfer speculation will not distract Arda
09:54 Sevilla appeal against partial stadium closure
09:43 Augenthaler: Germany can retain World Cup in Russia
09:30 No security over Griezmann´s Atletico future, warns Simeone
08:58 Gameiro form mitigates Costa blow – Simeone
08:31 Savicevic and Montenegro confident on road to Russia 2018
03:24 Keane flattered by growing interest after making England debut
02:41 Fuchs rubbishes reports Leicester players asked for Ranieri sacking
01:05 Southgate: We lost to a fairytale goal but England should´ve won
00:01 Strachan defends Scotland players after poor Canada draw

Wednesday 22 March

23:53 It was like a great movie! - Podolski proud of fantastic Germany farewell
23:50 Fairytale Podolski script ´too cheesy´ for Muller
23:22 Cahill: England should have beaten Germany
22:50 Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
22:41 Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
21:51 Germany 1 England 0: Podolski signs off in spectacular fashion
21:41 Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike
21:03 England planning pre-Lithuania tribute following Westminster terror attack
20:04 Spain boss Lopetegui delighted with Costa
19:24 I would lose my mind! - Deulofeu will not think about Barcelona return
18:43 Cole: I still laugh at Arsenal
18:22 Lloris warns Tottenham: My future is tied to Pochettino
18:03 Moya signs on for another year at Atletico
17:52 Injured Reina out of Spain squad
17:35 Robben pondered Netherlands retirement
17:33 Maybe more of us should be like him - Klopp remembers Liverpool great Moran
17:25 Milan vice-captain Abate out for season
17:16 Lehmann slams ´sulking´ Sanchez and questions Ozil, Mustafi form
16:52 Wenger downplays Arsenal crisis: Liverpool have never won Premier League
16:51 Kachunga completes permanent Huddersfield switch
16:49 Gisdol extends contract with struggling Hamburg
16:21 Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England
16:07 Arsenal put Sanchez, Ozil contract talks on hold
16:04 Oh captain, my captain - Schweinsteiger bids Rooney fond farewell
15:49 Southgate: Barkley can unlock defences
15:03 Jesus impressed by Guardiola´s professionalism since joining Manchester City
15:01 Who wouldn´t want to play for one of Spain´s big teams? - Vitolo flattered by Barcelona links
14:42 Sidibe wants first-team guarantees before even considering Monaco exit
14:12 Gundogan notices similarities in Guardiola and Klopp
13:54 Belletti: Neymar will soon be the best in the world
13:37 Tolisso dismisses Juventus rumours
12:58 Aubameyang only leaving Dortmund for outrageous fee - Watzke
12:43 Bennell pleads not guilty to historic child sexual abuse charges
12:22 Costa finally feeling settled within Spain squad
11:51 His dad said no - Ferguson on Manchester United missing out on Maldini
11:06 Verratti cannot win with PSG, stresses agent
10:58 Liverpool great Moran dies
10:28 Why should Real Madrid get more recognition - Lewandowski talks up Bayern Munich
09:53 Great atmopshere between Ramos and Pique - Busquets on Spain´s happy camp
08:34 Nainggolan: Conte and Chelsea really wanted me but I´m happy at Roma
07:33 Europa League ´great incentive´ for Man United - Ferguson
05:39 Zamorano: If Messi were Chilean, he would have monuments all over the country
03:08 Ireland must hit Bale hard - Keane targeting Wales star
01:15 Costa: Atletico didn´t wait long enough for me to force Chelsea exit
00:32 Manchester derby joins El Clasico in exciting ICC line-up

Tuesday 21 March

23:51 Gabi tells Griezmann: Real Madrid not better than Atletico
22:46 Cahill to captain England against Germany, Sterling a doubt
21:33 Totti still undecided on Roma future
20:25 Alba admits frustration with Barcelona boss Luis Enrique
20:17 Butland surprised by Arsenal links
19:55 Gotze will recover and get back to his best for Dortmund - Watzke
19:23 Koulibaly agent rules out Napoli exit
19:04 Ronaldo tantrums are normal, says Nacho
18:49 ´Kante facts´ sadly dispelled by France and Chelsea star
18:11 Athletic star Williams says Valverde would succeed at Barcelona
17:42 Cahill: I can never replace Terry
17:01 Wilmots named Ivory Coast boss
16:32 Bellerin admits Barcelona interest is ´special´
16:13 Manchester United defender Jones out of Germany v England
15:51 Liverpool move would have been wrong, says Rostov star Azmoun
15:21 Wenger dismisses PSG talk as ´fake news´
15:13 Schweinsteiger excited by Fire project as MLS side confirm one-year deal
15:11 Schweinsteiger could have helped Manchester United - Low
14:56 Mourinho: Manchester United slower than my Real Madrid
13:51 Stones hails lessons learned from Guardiola and Southgate
13:42 Ozil, Draxler and Gomez ruled out of Germany clash with England
12:18 I do not see myself at Real Madrid - Courtois committed to Chelsea
10:31 Manchester United confirm Schweinsteiger´s Chicago Fire switch
09:59 Barcelona delighted with surprise head-coach frontrunner Unzue
08:33 United victory over Wednesday biggest in PL era - Neville reflects on 600 wins
06:52 It hurts hearing Champions League anthem - Simeone troubled by Atletico loss
05:28 Schweinsteiger to leave Man United for Chicago Fire
04:37 Kante one of world´s best, says Deschamps
03:39 Courtois confident Conte will remain at Chelsea
03:03 Iniesta: I didn´t want to move to Barca
02:39 Simeone: I´ll never coach Real Madrid
01:07 Fernandez: Allegri isn´t coming to Barcelona
01:05 Buffon almost joined Barcelona - agent
01:04 Jones: Mourinho´s fighting spirit rubbing off on players
00:11 Vardy received death threats after Ranieri sacking
00:08 Ramos: I will give Pique a hug

Facebook