Why should Real Madrid get more recognition - Lewandowski talks up Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski does not want Bayern Munich to enter their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid with any inferiority complex.
Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti will lead the Bundesliga kings against his former club and 11-time European champions Madrid in an eagerly awaited tie next month.
Lewandowski joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund for the 2014-15 season, in the aftermath of Ancelotti's Madrid beating both German clubs on the way to glory.
Two more semi-final defeats followed for Bayern under Pep Guardiola, while Madrid added title number 11 at the expense of city rivals Atletico last term.
Nevertheless, Lewandowski believes he is in the perfect place to achieve European glory having extended his contract in Munich until 2021 last December.
"Here at FC Bayern, the players have now the same chances to win big titles, as it is the case at Real Madrid for example," he told SportBild.
"For me, Bayern is the club where I want to win them. As this season shows, all titles are still possible.
Robert Lewandowski at Bayern:— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2017
Games 136
Goals 100
#UCL pic.twitter.com/ovbqPzTpbQ
"Why should Real players get more recognition? Everyone who looks at Bayern's team on the pitch, can see, that we don't have less international stars."
Bayern remain in contention to repeat their historic treble of 2013, standing as runaway Bundesliga leaders and awaiting a DFB Pokal semi-final against rivals Dortmund.
But one trophy above all others serves as a driving factor for Lewandowski, who has 33 goals this season, and his team-mates.
"We haven't forgotten those defeats in 2014," he said. "We know what we can achieve and we will focus to play our kind of football against Real Madrid.
"To win the Champions League is a big motivation, and I am working for it. Our big advantage this season is, that all players are fit and in great shape in the decisive period of this season."
|Verratti cannot win with PSG, stresses agent
|Liverpool great Moran dies
|Why should Real Madrid get more recognition - Lewandowski talks up Bayern Munich
|Great atmopshere between Ramos and Pique - Busquets on Spain´s happy camp
|Nainggolan: Conte and Chelsea really wanted me but I´m happy at Roma
|Europa League ´great incentive´ for Man United - Ferguson
|Zamorano: If Messi were Chilean, he would have monuments all over the country
|Ireland must hit Bale hard - Keane targeting Wales star
|Costa: Atletico didn´t wait long enough for me to force Chelsea exit
|Manchester derby joins El Clasico in exciting ICC line-up
|Gabi tells Griezmann: Real Madrid not better than Atletico
|Cahill to captain England against Germany, Sterling a doubt
|Totti still undecided on Roma future
|Alba admits frustration with Barcelona boss Luis Enrique
|Butland surprised by Arsenal links
|Gotze will recover and get back to his best for Dortmund - Watzke
|Koulibaly agent rules out Napoli exit
|Ronaldo tantrums are normal, says Nacho
|´Kante facts´ sadly dispelled by France and Chelsea star
|Athletic star Williams says Valverde would succeed at Barcelona
|Cahill: I can never replace Terry
|Wilmots named Ivory Coast boss
|Bellerin admits Barcelona interest is ´special´
|Manchester United defender Jones out of Germany v England
|Liverpool move would have been wrong, says Rostov star Azmoun
|Wenger dismisses PSG talk as ´fake news´
|Schweinsteiger excited by Fire project as MLS side confirm one-year deal
|Schweinsteiger could have helped Manchester United - Low
|Mourinho: Manchester United slower than my Real Madrid
|Stones hails lessons learned from Guardiola and Southgate
|Ozil, Draxler and Gomez ruled out of Germany clash with England
|I do not see myself at Real Madrid - Courtois committed to Chelsea
|Manchester United confirm Schweinsteiger´s Chicago Fire switch
|Barcelona delighted with surprise head-coach frontrunner Unzue
|United victory over Wednesday biggest in PL era - Neville reflects on 600 wins
|It hurts hearing Champions League anthem - Simeone troubled by Atletico loss
|Schweinsteiger to leave Man United for Chicago Fire
|Kante one of world´s best, says Deschamps
|Courtois confident Conte will remain at Chelsea
|Iniesta: I didn´t want to move to Barca
|Simeone: I´ll never coach Real Madrid
|Fernandez: Allegri isn´t coming to Barcelona
|Buffon almost joined Barcelona - agent
|Jones: Mourinho´s fighting spirit rubbing off on players
|Vardy received death threats after Ranieri sacking
|Ramos: I will give Pique a hug
|Ronaldo named Portugal´s player of the year
|Fernandez certain Messi will renew at Barcelona
|Hazard out of Belgium squad
|Giroud urges Wenger to renew Arsenal deal
|Defoe never gave up England hope
|Chelsea defender David Luiz does not need knee surgery
|Griezmann: Every player dreams of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern
|Manchester City charged after player protests against Liverpool
|A ban on sacking managers mid-season? Neville ´completely supports´ idea
|Mbappe will definitely make France debut, confirms Deschamps
|Koeman perfect for Netherlands job, Gullit claims
|Muller: Bayern will not let Bundesliga title slip away
|Roma step up Kessie chase despite his Manchester United dream
|Allegri, Jardim & Europe´s best ´would scramble for plum Arsenal job´
|Donnarumma wants AC Milan stay
|A king recognises a king - Zlatan greets Juan Carlos I as only Zlatan could
|Rush backs Bale with Real Madrid star needing hat-trick for Wales record
|England want to be best in the world - Ward-Prowse
|Manchester United to play five matches on USA tour
|The 3-4-3 system leaves Barcelona exposed, admits Umtiti
|Sagna joins Pogba in pulling out of France squad
|Neymar: I´d like to play in the Premier League
|Vrsaljko cruciate ligament tear confirmed
|Mourinho: Manchester United lack personalities like Keane
|Injured Neuer withdraws from Germany squad
|Manchester derby moved to Thursday, April 27
|The Mature One: Mourinho says he is a changed man
|Clasico confirmed for April 23
|Ferguson to take charge of Manchester United again
|No one can touch Messi - Luis Enrique hails latest landmark
|Modeste better than Lewandowksi and Aubameyang, says Schmadtke
|Wenger told me he is staying at Arsenal, reveals Pulis
|Rashford reveals inspiring Rooney speech after England´s shock Iceland defeat
|Marquinhos wants Mbappe to join PSG
|Wenger claims top-four failure will not affect Arsenal decision
|I must have been very boring! - Watch as a journalist falls asleep in Luis Enrique´s media conferenc
|Iniesta to stay at Barca for years to come, says Fernandez
|´The best player in history´ – Pique still mesmerised by Messi
|´I remain very calm´ – Mbappe staying grounded despite reported interest
|Seattle Sounders 3 New York Red Bulls 1: Champions celebrate first win
|PSG proved Barca loss was an ´accident´ – Emery
|Chelsea will get even better, promises Conte
|Antonio out of England squad
|Luis Enrique plays down set-piece issue