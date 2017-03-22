Scotland 1 Canada 1: Hosts held despite Naismith strike

Scotland were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Canada at Easter Road as their poor run of recent form continued.

Gordon Strachan's men have now only won one of their last seven games after an uninspiring home performance.

Former Rangers wing-back Fraser Aird - still playing in Scotland for Falkirk – gave Canada, who are already out of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying and now preparing for the Gold Cup, an early lead.

Steven Naismith equalised for Scotland in the first half, but there was little excitement after the break despite the introductions of strikers Leigh Griffiths and Jordan Rhodes - who missed a big stoppage-time chance - from the substitutes' bench.

Tom Cairney played 76 minutes on his international debut in one of the few positives for Strachan.

Darren Fletcher moves ahead of Alex McLeish and is now third on the list of all-time appearances for @ScottishFA #GetIN pic.twitter.com/vCCgudMsgP — Vauxhall Scotland (@VauxhallScot) March 22, 2017

Scotland only have four points from as many games in World Cup qualification, with this draw giving them little momentum going into Sunday's crucial qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden.

Both sides traded early half chances in their first meeting since 2002, Naismith heading wide for the hosts before Scott Arfield – who played for Scotland at Under-21 level before declaring for Canada - shot over at the other end.

The visitors grabbed the lead after only 11 minutes, with dreadful Scotland defending to blame.

Maxim Tissot's cross from the left prompted a botched clearance from Lee Wallace and then poor control from Charlie Mulgrew, allowing Aird to rifle in a right-footed finish, despite home goalkeeper Allan McGregor getting a touch.

Scotland almost made an immediate response, Robert Snodgrass' cross-shot from the right bouncing to safety off the post.

Simon Thomas then had to race out and deny Chris Martin after Cairney's throughball, while Oliver Burke also had an effort saved by the Canada goalkeeper.

In a moment that soon proved costly, Aird wasted a golden chance to double the visitors' lead at the other end, racing past four static Scotland defenders before curling narrowly wide from an excellent position.

The hosts got their equaliser 10 minutes before half-time, Canada failing to clear Wallace's cross from the left, allowing Cairney's strike – which was going wide - to be volleyed in by Naismith from close range.

Junior Hoilett shot wide for the visitors early in the second half, while Scotland substitute Barry Bannan tested Jayson Leutwiler, who had replaced Thomas in the Canada goal, following a neat exchange with Snodgrass.

Substitutions disrupted the match's flow as the game reached the closing stages without either side threatening, Bannan curling well over with a presentable shooting chance.

Aird continued to be one of the few shining lights on the pitch, forcing McGregor to tip his 20-yard strike over.

That was the last save for either keeper to make, with Rhodes failing to convert Griffiths' late cross from inside the six-yard box as Scotland were left to reflect on a poor performance.