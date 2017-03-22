Robben pondered Netherlands retirement

Arjen Robben has set his sights on the 2018 World Cup with Netherlands after putting thoughts of international retirement to one side.

The Bayern Munich forward has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and that left him pondering whether he should focus on playing club football to prolong his career.

In the end the 33-year-old chose to continue with the national team and now hopes to be part of Danny Blind's squad for the next World Cup in Russia - providing Netherlands qualify.

"I told myself to make a choice between focusing solely on Bayern or continuing with both Bayern and the national team," Robben told De Telegraaf.

"I discussed it with my wife and family as well as with national team coach Danny Blind.

"I have been match fit for quite some time now. That is why I made the decision to continue with both Bayern and Oranje [Netherlands].

"I want to go to the World Cup again with Netherlands."

Netherlands - who missed out on Euro 2016 - sit second in Group A of World Cup qualification with seven points from four games, trailing leaders France by three.

They meet fourth-placed Bulgaria on Saturday in Sofia.