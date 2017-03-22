Arjen Robben has set his sights on the 2018 World Cup with Netherlands after putting thoughts of international retirement to one side.
The Bayern Munich forward has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and that left him pondering whether he should focus on playing club football to prolong his career.
In the end the 33-year-old chose to continue with the national team and now hopes to be part of Danny Blind's squad for the next World Cup in Russia - providing Netherlands qualify.
"I told myself to make a choice between focusing solely on Bayern or continuing with both Bayern and the national team," Robben told De Telegraaf.
"I discussed it with my wife and family as well as with national team coach Danny Blind.
"I have been match fit for quite some time now. That is why I made the decision to continue with both Bayern and Oranje [Netherlands].
"I want to go to the World Cup again with Netherlands."
Netherlands - who missed out on Euro 2016 - sit second in Group A of World Cup qualification with seven points from four games, trailing leaders France by three.
They meet fourth-placed Bulgaria on Saturday in Sofia.
|Cole: I still laugh at Arsenal
|Lloris warns Tottenham: My future is tied to Pochettino
|Moya signs on for another year at Atletico
|Injured Reina out of Spain squad
|Robben pondered Netherlands retirement
|Maybe more of us should be like him - Klopp remembers Liverpool great Moran
|Milan vice-captain Abate out for season
|Lehmann slams ´sulking´ Sanchez and questions Ozil, Mustafi form
|Wenger downplays Arsenal crisis: Liverpool have never won Premier League
|Kachunga completes permanent Huddersfield switch
|Gisdol extends contract with struggling Hamburg
|Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England
|Arsenal put Sanchez, Ozil contract talks on hold
|Oh captain, my captain - Schweinsteiger bids Rooney fond farewell
|Southgate: Barkley can unlock defences
|Jesus impressed by Guardiola´s professionalism since joining Manchester City
|Who wouldn´t want to play for one of Spain´s big teams? - Vitolo flattered by Barcelona links
|Sidibe wants first-team guarantees before even considering Monaco exit
|Gundogan notices similarities in Guardiola and Klopp
|Belletti: Neymar will soon be the best in the world
|Tolisso dismisses Juventus rumours
|Aubameyang only leaving Dortmund for outrageous fee - Watzke
|Bennell pleads not guilty to historic child sexual abuse charges
|Costa finally feeling settled within Spain squad
|His dad said no - Ferguson on Manchester United missing out on Maldini
|Verratti cannot win with PSG, stresses agent
|Liverpool great Moran dies
|Why should Real Madrid get more recognition - Lewandowski talks up Bayern Munich
|Great atmopshere between Ramos and Pique - Busquets on Spain´s happy camp
|Nainggolan: Conte and Chelsea really wanted me but I´m happy at Roma
|Europa League ´great incentive´ for Man United - Ferguson
|Zamorano: If Messi were Chilean, he would have monuments all over the country
|Ireland must hit Bale hard - Keane targeting Wales star
|Costa: Atletico didn´t wait long enough for me to force Chelsea exit
|Manchester derby joins El Clasico in exciting ICC line-up
|Gabi tells Griezmann: Real Madrid not better than Atletico
|Cahill to captain England against Germany, Sterling a doubt
|Totti still undecided on Roma future
|Alba admits frustration with Barcelona boss Luis Enrique
|Butland surprised by Arsenal links
|Gotze will recover and get back to his best for Dortmund - Watzke
|Koulibaly agent rules out Napoli exit
|Ronaldo tantrums are normal, says Nacho
|´Kante facts´ sadly dispelled by France and Chelsea star
|Athletic star Williams says Valverde would succeed at Barcelona
|Cahill: I can never replace Terry
|Wilmots named Ivory Coast boss
|Bellerin admits Barcelona interest is ´special´
|Manchester United defender Jones out of Germany v England
|Liverpool move would have been wrong, says Rostov star Azmoun
|Wenger dismisses PSG talk as ´fake news´
|Schweinsteiger excited by Fire project as MLS side confirm one-year deal
|Schweinsteiger could have helped Manchester United - Low
|Mourinho: Manchester United slower than my Real Madrid
|Stones hails lessons learned from Guardiola and Southgate
|Ozil, Draxler and Gomez ruled out of Germany clash with England
|I do not see myself at Real Madrid - Courtois committed to Chelsea
|Manchester United confirm Schweinsteiger´s Chicago Fire switch
|Barcelona delighted with surprise head-coach frontrunner Unzue
|United victory over Wednesday biggest in PL era - Neville reflects on 600 wins
|It hurts hearing Champions League anthem - Simeone troubled by Atletico loss
|Schweinsteiger to leave Man United for Chicago Fire
|Kante one of world´s best, says Deschamps
|Courtois confident Conte will remain at Chelsea
|Iniesta: I didn´t want to move to Barca
|Simeone: I´ll never coach Real Madrid
|Fernandez: Allegri isn´t coming to Barcelona
|Buffon almost joined Barcelona - agent
|Jones: Mourinho´s fighting spirit rubbing off on players
|Vardy received death threats after Ranieri sacking
|Ramos: I will give Pique a hug
|Ronaldo named Portugal´s player of the year
|Fernandez certain Messi will renew at Barcelona
|Hazard out of Belgium squad
|Giroud urges Wenger to renew Arsenal deal
|Defoe never gave up England hope
|Chelsea defender David Luiz does not need knee surgery
|Griezmann: Every player dreams of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern
|Manchester City charged after player protests against Liverpool
|A ban on sacking managers mid-season? Neville ´completely supports´ idea
|Mbappe will definitely make France debut, confirms Deschamps
|Koeman perfect for Netherlands job, Gullit claims
|Muller: Bayern will not let Bundesliga title slip away
|Roma step up Kessie chase despite his Manchester United dream
|Allegri, Jardim & Europe´s best ´would scramble for plum Arsenal job´
|Donnarumma wants AC Milan stay
|A king recognises a king - Zlatan greets Juan Carlos I as only Zlatan could
|Rush backs Bale with Real Madrid star needing hat-trick for Wales record
|England want to be best in the world - Ward-Prowse
|Manchester United to play five matches on USA tour
|The 3-4-3 system leaves Barcelona exposed, admits Umtiti
|Sagna joins Pogba in pulling out of France squad
|Neymar: I´d like to play in the Premier League
|Vrsaljko cruciate ligament tear confirmed
|Mourinho: Manchester United lack personalities like Keane
|Injured Neuer withdraws from Germany squad
|Manchester derby moved to Thursday, April 27
|The Mature One: Mourinho says he is a changed man
|Clasico confirmed for April 23
|Ferguson to take charge of Manchester United again
|No one can touch Messi - Luis Enrique hails latest landmark
|Modeste better than Lewandowksi and Aubameyang, says Schmadtke
|Wenger told me he is staying at Arsenal, reveals Pulis
|Rashford reveals inspiring Rooney speech after England´s shock Iceland defeat
|Marquinhos wants Mbappe to join PSG
|Wenger claims top-four failure will not affect Arsenal decision
|I must have been very boring! - Watch as a journalist falls asleep in Luis Enrique´s media conferenc
|Iniesta to stay at Barca for years to come, says Fernandez
|´The best player in history´ – Pique still mesmerised by Messi
|´I remain very calm´ – Mbappe staying grounded despite reported interest
|Seattle Sounders 3 New York Red Bulls 1: Champions celebrate first win
|PSG proved Barca loss was an ´accident´ – Emery
|Chelsea will get even better, promises Conte
|Antonio out of England squad
|Luis Enrique plays down set-piece issue