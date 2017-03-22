Oh captain, my captain - Schweinsteiger bids Rooney fond farewell

Bastian Schweinsteiger has thanked Wayne Rooney for his friendship during his time at Manchester United.

Schweinsteiger sealed his departure from United on Tuesday as his switch to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire on a one-year contract was confirmed.

The 32-year-old former Germany captain struggled for form and fitness last term before being frozen out of Jose Mourinho's first-team plans for the majority of this season, although he remained a popular figure at Old Trafford.

Such feelings seem to be mutual and he posted a tribute featuring a picture of Rooney – another experienced star whose future with the 20-time English champions is currently the subject of speculation.

I made some very good friends in Manchester. Wishing you and the team only the best, my captain! pic.twitter.com/9R6M73dtLB — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 22, 2017

"I made some very good friends in Manchester," Schweinsteiger tweeted. "Wishing you and the team only the best, my captain!"

Schweinsteiger was forced to train either alone or with United's under-23 team before being brought back into Mourinho's plans at the end of November, although he only made four appearances in all competitions this season.

Having spent more time working behind the scenes than on the pitch of late, the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder also took time to thank United fitness coach Paolo Gaudino.

"A big thank you to the entire staff, for everything you've done for me," he tweeted. "Especially to my friend and PT Paolo for always standing by my side! Mille grazie!"