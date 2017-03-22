Related

Milan vice-captain Abate out for season

22 March 2017 17:25

AC Milan vice-captain Ignazio Abate will miss the remainder of the season due to an eye injury.

The 30-year-old was injured in Milan's 1-0 win over Sassuolo last month, suffering what Milan describe as a "blunt force trauma" to his left eye and has travelled to the United States for treatment.

Abate made 23 Serie A appearances this season, most of them as skipper due to the injury of regular captain Riccardo Montolivo.

A club statement read: "The results of the visit are positive and the recovery is proceeding smoothly. Therapies will give Abate the opportunity to resume during the summer preparation phase for the 2017-2018 season."

Mattia De Sciglio has taken Abate's place at right-back and as captain in his absence in their last three games.

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 29 +40 73
2 Roma 29 +38 65
3 Napoli 29 +36 63
4 Lazio 29 +20 57
5 Internazionale 29 +24 55
6 Atalanta 29 +13 55
7 Milan 29 +10 53
8 Fiorentina 29 +9 48
9 Sampdoria 29 +1 41
10 Torino 29 +6 40
11 Chievo 29 -7 38
12 Udinese 29 -2 36
13 Bologna 29 -13 34
14 Cagliari 29 -22 32
15 Sassuolo 29 -10 31
16 Genoa 29 -13 29
17 Empoli 29 -29 22
18 Palermo 29 -36 15
19 Crotone 29 -28 14
20 Pescara 29 -37 12

