Lloris warns Tottenham: My future is tied to Pochettino

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says the future of Mauricio Pochettino will be a decisive factor on his own next move.

The Spurs captain hailed the quality of the club's manager and believes Pochettino is already the world's best.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with moves for both the Tottenham boss and Lloris, who is under contract at White Hart Lane for another five years.

And the 30-year-old revealed Pochettino's next step will have an impact on what he chooses to do in his own career, warning Spurs that things can change very quickly.

"My future is linked to Mauricio's, that is a certainty," Lloris, who is on international duty with France, told Le Figaro.

"He matters a lot to me and our relationship goes beyond football – it is a partnership.

"His presence and our relationship are the most important elements for me. One day he will be the best manager in the world and for me he is already.

"I feel very good here, but in football everything is fragile and things can change very quickly.

"I will not say I lack ambition. There are some things in life you cannot refuse, but that does not mean I am desperate.

"There are some teams that demand admiration, they are monsters for what they have done in their past and in 10 or 15 years they will still be winning things, although that is not the case for all of them.

"There are teams who keep making their interest known. These are giant clubs in terms of their history, their legends.

"Tottenham is not a club that always wins, but we are trying to create something. It is not easy to fight against European monsters, but it is a great source of motivation."

Lloris is nearing the end of his fifth season with Tottenham after signing from Lyon in 2012.