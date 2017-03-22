Liverpool great Moran dies

Former Liverpool captain and coach Ronnie Moran has died aged 83.

A left-back in his playing days, Moran made 379 appearances for the Anfield club between 1952 and 1968, having joined as a 15-year-old apprentice in 1949.

He helped Liverpool win promotion to the top flight in 1961-62 before twice claiming the old First Division title in 1963-64 and 1965-66, along with the FA Cup in 1965.

After hanging up his boots, Moran joined the Liverpool coaching staff under the great Bill Shankly and remained at the club until 1998, when he retired as their longest-serving employee and an iconic figure of the fabled Anfield Boot Room.

Moran twice served as caretaker manager at Liverpool – in 1991 after Kenny Dalglish stepped down and the following year when Graeme Souness underwent heart surgery – and worked in a variety of other roles including physio, reserve-team coach and assistant manager.

A club statement from Liverpool acclaimed Moran as "one of the most influential figures in the club's history".

The statement added: "Ronnie is fondly remembered for his 49 years of service to Liverpool.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ronnie's wife Joyce, his children, family and many friends."