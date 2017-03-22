Kachunga completes permanent Huddersfield switch

Premier League hopefuls Huddersfield Town have completed the permanent signing of loanee Elias Kachunga from Ingolstadt for £1.1million.

Kachunga arrived at the John Smiths' Stadium in June and has made an immediate impact as David Wagner's side look to gain promotion from the Championship.

The 24-year-old is Town's top goalscorer with 11 in his 39 appearances in all competitions, Kachunga playing more minutes than any other Huddersfield player this season.

Such has been his impact Huddersfield have triggered a clause in his loan agreement that sees him move to England on a permanent basis, signing a contract until 2020.

"I said that this move was perfect for the club and the player, as the loan gave everyone the chance to see how Elias would adapt to English football," Wagner told the club's official website.

"I think it's now correct to say he has adapted well!

"His style of play suits the English style perfectly. He has shown that he has learned from some early experiences in his career to become a better player.

"It's more remarkable that he came to us as a competitor at number nine, but has made the place on the right of midfield his own through his performances.

"I know he is a very popular man with the players and fans, so completing this move is a great day for the club. The most exciting thing is that I believe, at 24 years old, there is still more to come from Elias!"