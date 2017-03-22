Sami Khedira will miss Germany's friendly with England in Dortmund with an ankle problem.
The German Football Federation (DFB) tweeted the news a little over five hours before the scheduled kick-off on Wednesday.
It is understood the 29-year-old has been withdrawn as a precaution and is not suffering from a major complaint.
Juventus midfielder Khedira was part of Germany's World Cup winning side at Brazil 2014 while a Real Madrid player but was subsequently dogged by muscular problems.
This season Khedira has made 35 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions in all competitions, scoring four goals.
.@SamiKhedira will miss #GERENG due to an ankle problem. #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/iXmFDxk4YO— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 22, 2017
|Cole: I still laugh at Arsenal
|Lloris warns Tottenham: My future is tied to Pochettino
|Moya signs on for another year at Atletico
|Injured Reina out of Spain squad
|Robben pondered Netherlands retirement
|Maybe more of us should be like him - Klopp remembers Liverpool great Moran
|Milan vice-captain Abate out for season
|Lehmann slams ´sulking´ Sanchez and questions Ozil, Mustafi form
|Wenger downplays Arsenal crisis: Liverpool have never won Premier League
|Kachunga completes permanent Huddersfield switch
|Gisdol extends contract with struggling Hamburg
|Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England
|Arsenal put Sanchez, Ozil contract talks on hold
|Oh captain, my captain - Schweinsteiger bids Rooney fond farewell
|Southgate: Barkley can unlock defences
|Jesus impressed by Guardiola´s professionalism since joining Manchester City
|Who wouldn´t want to play for one of Spain´s big teams? - Vitolo flattered by Barcelona links
|Sidibe wants first-team guarantees before even considering Monaco exit
|Gundogan notices similarities in Guardiola and Klopp
|Belletti: Neymar will soon be the best in the world
|Tolisso dismisses Juventus rumours
|Aubameyang only leaving Dortmund for outrageous fee - Watzke
|Bennell pleads not guilty to historic child sexual abuse charges
|Costa finally feeling settled within Spain squad
|His dad said no - Ferguson on Manchester United missing out on Maldini
|Verratti cannot win with PSG, stresses agent
|Liverpool great Moran dies
|Why should Real Madrid get more recognition - Lewandowski talks up Bayern Munich
|Great atmopshere between Ramos and Pique - Busquets on Spain´s happy camp
|Nainggolan: Conte and Chelsea really wanted me but I´m happy at Roma
|Europa League ´great incentive´ for Man United - Ferguson
|Zamorano: If Messi were Chilean, he would have monuments all over the country
|Ireland must hit Bale hard - Keane targeting Wales star
|Costa: Atletico didn´t wait long enough for me to force Chelsea exit
|Manchester derby joins El Clasico in exciting ICC line-up
|Gabi tells Griezmann: Real Madrid not better than Atletico
|Cahill to captain England against Germany, Sterling a doubt
|Totti still undecided on Roma future
|Alba admits frustration with Barcelona boss Luis Enrique
|Butland surprised by Arsenal links
|Gotze will recover and get back to his best for Dortmund - Watzke
|Koulibaly agent rules out Napoli exit
|Ronaldo tantrums are normal, says Nacho
|´Kante facts´ sadly dispelled by France and Chelsea star
|Athletic star Williams says Valverde would succeed at Barcelona
|Cahill: I can never replace Terry
|Wilmots named Ivory Coast boss
|Bellerin admits Barcelona interest is ´special´
|Manchester United defender Jones out of Germany v England
|Liverpool move would have been wrong, says Rostov star Azmoun
|Wenger dismisses PSG talk as ´fake news´
|Schweinsteiger excited by Fire project as MLS side confirm one-year deal
|Schweinsteiger could have helped Manchester United - Low
|Mourinho: Manchester United slower than my Real Madrid
|Stones hails lessons learned from Guardiola and Southgate
|Ozil, Draxler and Gomez ruled out of Germany clash with England
|I do not see myself at Real Madrid - Courtois committed to Chelsea
|Manchester United confirm Schweinsteiger´s Chicago Fire switch
|Barcelona delighted with surprise head-coach frontrunner Unzue
|United victory over Wednesday biggest in PL era - Neville reflects on 600 wins
|It hurts hearing Champions League anthem - Simeone troubled by Atletico loss
|Schweinsteiger to leave Man United for Chicago Fire
|Kante one of world´s best, says Deschamps
|Courtois confident Conte will remain at Chelsea
|Iniesta: I didn´t want to move to Barca
|Simeone: I´ll never coach Real Madrid
|Fernandez: Allegri isn´t coming to Barcelona
|Buffon almost joined Barcelona - agent
|Jones: Mourinho´s fighting spirit rubbing off on players
|Vardy received death threats after Ranieri sacking
|Ramos: I will give Pique a hug
|Ronaldo named Portugal´s player of the year
|Fernandez certain Messi will renew at Barcelona
|Hazard out of Belgium squad
|Giroud urges Wenger to renew Arsenal deal
|Defoe never gave up England hope
|Chelsea defender David Luiz does not need knee surgery
|Griezmann: Every player dreams of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern
|Manchester City charged after player protests against Liverpool
|A ban on sacking managers mid-season? Neville ´completely supports´ idea
|Mbappe will definitely make France debut, confirms Deschamps
|Koeman perfect for Netherlands job, Gullit claims
|Muller: Bayern will not let Bundesliga title slip away
|Roma step up Kessie chase despite his Manchester United dream
|Allegri, Jardim & Europe´s best ´would scramble for plum Arsenal job´
|Donnarumma wants AC Milan stay
|A king recognises a king - Zlatan greets Juan Carlos I as only Zlatan could
|Rush backs Bale with Real Madrid star needing hat-trick for Wales record
|England want to be best in the world - Ward-Prowse
|Manchester United to play five matches on USA tour
|The 3-4-3 system leaves Barcelona exposed, admits Umtiti
|Sagna joins Pogba in pulling out of France squad
|Neymar: I´d like to play in the Premier League
|Vrsaljko cruciate ligament tear confirmed
|Mourinho: Manchester United lack personalities like Keane
|Injured Neuer withdraws from Germany squad
|Manchester derby moved to Thursday, April 27
|The Mature One: Mourinho says he is a changed man
|Clasico confirmed for April 23
|Ferguson to take charge of Manchester United again
|No one can touch Messi - Luis Enrique hails latest landmark
|Modeste better than Lewandowksi and Aubameyang, says Schmadtke
|Wenger told me he is staying at Arsenal, reveals Pulis
|Rashford reveals inspiring Rooney speech after England´s shock Iceland defeat
|Marquinhos wants Mbappe to join PSG
|Wenger claims top-four failure will not affect Arsenal decision
|I must have been very boring! - Watch as a journalist falls asleep in Luis Enrique´s media conferenc
|Iniesta to stay at Barca for years to come, says Fernandez
|´The best player in history´ – Pique still mesmerised by Messi
|´I remain very calm´ – Mbappe staying grounded despite reported interest
|Seattle Sounders 3 New York Red Bulls 1: Champions celebrate first win
|PSG proved Barca loss was an ´accident´ – Emery
|Chelsea will get even better, promises Conte
|Antonio out of England squad
|Luis Enrique plays down set-piece issue