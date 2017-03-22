I would lose my mind! - Deulofeu will not think about Barcelona return

Gerard Deulofeu says he would lose his mind if he began to think about the prospect of returning to Barcelona.

The winger joined AC Milan on loan from Everton until the end of the season in January and has made an impressive start to his Serie A career to earn a recall to Spain's squad for the matches against Israel and France.

Deulofeu, 23, has immediately settled with Vincenzo Montella's side, but it is Barca - who maintain a €12million option to buy the player from Everton as part of his 2015 Camp Nou exit - who will determine his long-term future.

And rumours of a Camp Nou return were fuelled this week when Robert Fernandez, the Catalans' technical secretary, welcomed Deulofeu's form, stating that holding an option to re-sign him is a positive thing for Barca.

"Barcelona's interest? I expected that question!" Deulofeu told reporters.

"It is great to hear these things, but if I didn't think in the present I would lose my mind.

"In football, I have learned to forget the past, think about the present and the future will come as it may - thinking about it would be a mistake.

"Currently I'm on loan at Milan, I'm owned by Everton and Barca have a buyback option. Right now I'm only thinking about Milan and the Spanish national team."

Deulofeu welcomed the positive impact his move to Milan has had on his career.

He continued: "If I had not accepted Milan then I definitely wouldn't have been called to the national team.

"It is a great club and right now I am not thinking about anything else. I am very happy at Milan, the coach and his staff have given me a lot of confidence and I'm also happy with the relationship with my team-mates.

"When I learned of the interest from Milan I didn't think twice about it. If I'm in this form then it is thanks to the trust everyone at Milan has placed in me."

Deulofeu only has one Spain cap - picked up in May 2014 - and is relishing the chance to return under Julen Lopetegui.

"I'm a more intelligent and consistent player over 90 minutes," he said.

"I am now preparing for matches much better beyond training and I have found the consistency Lopetegui and I were after.

"It was a big surprise to get the call and it makes me very proud to be with the national team. I want to help them."