Gisdol extends contract with struggling Hamburg

22 March 2017 16:49

Hamburg have announced that head coach Markus Gisdol has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2019.

The 47-year-old took charge in September but only agreed a deal to stay at Volksparkstadion until the end of the season.

Gisdol and his backroom staff have now finalised renewals that will remain valid even if the club are relegated to the 2.Bundesliga this term.

"Hamburger SV have extended the contract with head coach Markus Gisdol, which expired this summer, for a further two years until June 30, 2019," a club statement confirmed.

"The contract applies to both the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga.

"The contracts with coaches Frank Frohling and Frank Kaspari, goalkeeper coach Stefan Wachter and fitness coach Daniel Mussig were also extended to the same period."

Gisdol, who has overseen just two wins from their last five Bundesliga games and witnessed an 8-0 demolition at Bayern Munich last month, added: "We have to remain focused in the current situation and to put everything into our sporting objectives. We have a great goal in mind."

Hamburg's 0-0 draw with Eintrach Frankfurt last week left them in the relegation play-off position, two points behind Wolfsburg. They face Cologne on April 1.

