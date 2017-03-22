Costa finally feeling settled within Spain squad

Diego Costa finally feels that he has adapted to Spain's playing style after a troublesome start to his international career with his adopted country.
The Chelsea striker has struggled to replicate his club form on the international stage since switching allegiances from Brazil in 2014, Costa only scoring four goals in 14 appearances.
Costa was part of Vicente Del Bosque's squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but he failed to make an impact as champions Spain crashed out in the group stages.
He scored his first international goal against Luxembourg in October of that year but was then overlooked until September 2015 as Spain opted for the likes of Alvaro Morata, Nolito and Aritz Aduriz to lead the line.
As a result Costa was not selected for Euro 2016 but he was recalled at the start of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and he has rewarded Julen Lopetegui's faith with three goals in as many matches.
Spain face a qualifier with Israel and a friendly with France over the next seven days and Costa is feeling ready to start making a big contribution.
"It's different playing with Spain than with Chelsea," he told Cadena Ser.
"At Chelsea I'm the focal point. When I arrived to the national team I touched few balls, I struggled to adapt. [But] every time [I come back] I feel better and calmer.
"I've left behind many things to be with the national team. The only thing that bothers me is to see my commitment questioned."
One of his team-mates with the national team is Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, a player Costa has had many run-ins with during their club careers - particularly when the 28-year-old was with Atletico Madrid.
Despite having a fractious relationship at times, Costa insists the two get on and are very similar in their approach to the game.
He added: "Sergio Ramos is like me. He wants to win, he battles.
"He was one of the first to welcome me. I prefer him as a team-mate than a rival. I like rivals like him, they motivate me."
