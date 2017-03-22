Bennell pleads not guilty to historic child sexual abuse charges

Former football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges of historic child sexual abuse.

The 63-year-old, a former youth coach with English professional football club Crewe Alexandra, appeared at Chester Crown Court via videolink.

Bennell had already denied eight of the offences and entered not guilty pleas once more as 12 further charges were added.

Bennell was charged with 14 counts of indecent assault, five counts of buggery and one count of attempted buggery.

The charges relate to four complainants who were boys under the age of 16 between 1980 and 1987, when the alleged offences are reported to have taken place.

The case was adjourned until a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on July 3. Bennell was remanded in custody.