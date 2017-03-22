Aubameyang only leaving Dortmund for outrageous fee - Watzke

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is adamant the club will only allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave if an outrageous offer comes in, and remains hopeful the Gabon international will stay at Signal Iduna Park.

Aubameyang has been in sublime form this campaign, scoring 23 goals in as many Bundesliga outings.

His fine performances have allegedly earned him the interest of Manchester City and Real Madrid. Aubameyang has repeatedly spoken of his desire to play for Madrid to fulfil a promise to his grandfather.

Nevertheless, Watzke is not overly worried about a potential summer exit.

"As of yet, I have no information that suggests Auba will leave Dortmund," Watzke told Sport Bild.

"If we were to reach that point, we will sit down and listen to each other, we have a lot of respect for Auba and he deserves that.

"But there are not an awful lot of clubs that would be a step forward for him in my opinion. Either way, he will only leave Dortmund for an outrageous transfer fee if he does move.

"That being said, we hope that he will stay."

The 27-year-old has a contract with Dortmund until June 2020.