Wilmots named Ivory Coast boss

Marc Wilmots has been named the new coach of Ivory Coast, signing a two-year deal with an option for two additional years.

Ivory Coast were looking for a new manager following the departure of Michel Dussuyer earlier this year, with the Frenchman stepping down after the Elephants' failure to reach the quarter-finals at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Wilmots had been out of work since being dismissed as Belgium coach after Euro 2016 and previously rejected an offer to become Algeria's number one as he set his sights on club management.

However, he has opted to return to international football as he looks to guide Ivory Coast to the 2018 World Cup.

Ivory Coast top Group C with four points from two qualifying games, holding a two-point lead over Morocco and Gabon, with Mali in fourth position.

They will play friendlies against Russia and Senegal on March 24 and 27 respectively, but will have to make do without the services of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier due to an injury sustained in the 2-1 win over Lyon at the weekend.