Wenger dismisses PSG talk as ´fake news´

Arsene Wenger has branded speculation that he has been made an offer by Paris Saint-Germain as "fake news".

It was reported in England that the Ligue 1 champions have made an approach to bring Wenger to Parc des Princes on a two-year deal at the end of the season.

But Wenger, who stated on Saturday that he has made up his mind over whether he will sign a new contract at Arsenal, has rubbished the speculation.

"It is a false rumour," he told BeIN Sports. "That is what you call fake news.

"I formally deny it. It is not true."

Wenger said following the 3-1 Premier League defeat to West Brom that he would announce his decision on his future "very soon", while he has always maintained that he will not retire should he leave the Gunners.

Fans protested in the stands during the loss to West Brom, while two planes carrying banners were flown over The Hawthorns, one calling for Wenger not to be given a new contract and the other demanding he be shown "respect".