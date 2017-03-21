Totti still undecided on Roma future

Roma icon Francesco Totti is still deliberating whether to extend his incredible playing career or retire at the end of the season.

Totti has been a professional at Stadio Olimpico since 1992 and is second on the list of Serie A's all-time leading goalscorers.

However, the 40-year-old's contract is due to expire and club president James Pallotta stated this week that a six-year contract as a director awaits him.

Totti, who has won Serie A once and the Coppa Italia twice with Roma, is still keeping his options open, though.

"I could be part of Roma's board of directors in a year," Totti told Canale 5.

"Or I could still be out there on the pitch playing football.

"Or I could become an agent and try to find the next champion. I have a fair bit of experience in the footballing world."

Totti has only sparingly featured for Roma this term, making just 11 Serie A appearances in which he has scored two goals.