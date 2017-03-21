Related

Totti still undecided on Roma future

21 March 2017 21:33

Roma icon Francesco Totti is still deliberating whether to extend his incredible playing career or retire at the end of the season.

Totti has been a professional at Stadio Olimpico since 1992 and is second on the list of Serie A's all-time leading goalscorers.

However, the 40-year-old's contract is due to expire and club president James Pallotta stated this week that a six-year contract as a director awaits him.

Totti, who has won Serie A once and the Coppa Italia twice with Roma, is still keeping his options open, though.

"I could be part of Roma's board of directors in a year," Totti told Canale 5.

"Or I could still be out there on the pitch playing football.

"Or I could become an agent and try to find the next champion. I have a fair bit of experience in the footballing world."

Totti has only sparingly featured for Roma this term, making just 11 Serie A appearances in which he has scored two goals.

