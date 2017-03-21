Manchester United defender Jones out of Germany v England

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has withdrawn from the England squad to face Germany through injury.

Jones has returned to his club after sustaining an unspecified problem during training on Tuesday.

There are no immediate plans to call up a replacement for Wednesday's friendly against the world champions at Signal Iduna Park, although boss Gareth Southgate will assess his options ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania as Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill is suspended for the latter clash.

Jones has made 22 appearances in all competitions for United this season, with knee and foot injuries hindering his progress.

Fitness woes have been an unwelcomely common feature for the 25-year-old, who won the last of his 20 England caps as a substitute in the 2-0 friendly win over France in November 2015.