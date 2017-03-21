Related

Article

Liverpool move would have been wrong, says Rostov star Azmoun

21 March 2017 15:51

Rostov forward Sardar Azmoun says it would have been wrong to join Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Anfield following impressive performances in the Champions League group stage against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

However, the Iran international feels he would have been restricted to a bit-part role once Sadio Mane returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and other players recovered full fitness.

"There were talks of Liverpool having expressed an interest in me during the past winter transfer window," he told the website for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 

"However, I did not feel the time to move was right. I would have ended up playing a few games and then spent a great deal of time on the bench as Liverpool were only looking to fill a void for a particular part of their season."

Azmoun, dubbed 'The Iranian Messi' in some quarters following his performances for the national team and Rostov, says he expects to join a major side soon.

"I want to move to a big club to develop as a player and therefore I will time the move with great precision," he said. "I am sure I will be playing for a top European club in the near future."

Azmoun is with the Iran squad for 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Qatar and China on March 23 and 28 respectively.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 21 March

17:01 Wilmots named Ivory Coast boss
16:32 Bellerin admits Barcelona interest is ´special´
16:13 Manchester United defender Jones out of Germany v England
15:51 Liverpool move would have been wrong, says Rostov star Azmoun
15:21 Wenger dismisses PSG talk as ´fake news´
15:13 Schweinsteiger excited by Fire project as MLS side confirm one-year deal
15:11 Schweinsteiger could have helped Manchester United - Low
14:56 Mourinho: Manchester United slower than my Real Madrid
13:51 Stones hails lessons learned from Guardiola and Southgate
13:42 Ozil, Draxler and Gomez ruled out of Germany clash with England
12:18 I do not see myself at Real Madrid - Courtois committed to Chelsea
10:31 Manchester United confirm Schweinsteiger´s Chicago Fire switch
09:59 Barcelona delighted with surprise head-coach frontrunner Unzue
08:33 United victory over Wednesday biggest in PL era - Neville reflects on 600 wins
06:52 It hurts hearing Champions League anthem - Simeone troubled by Atletico loss
05:28 Schweinsteiger to leave Man United for Chicago Fire
04:37 Kante one of world´s best, says Deschamps
03:39 Courtois confident Conte will remain at Chelsea
03:03 Iniesta: I didn´t want to move to Barca
02:39 Simeone: I´ll never coach Real Madrid
01:07 Fernandez: Allegri isn´t coming to Barcelona
01:05 Buffon almost joined Barcelona - agent
01:04 Jones: Mourinho´s fighting spirit rubbing off on players
00:11 Vardy received death threats after Ranieri sacking
00:08 Ramos: I will give Pique a hug

Monday 20 March

23:15 Ronaldo named Portugal´s player of the year
23:01 Fernandez certain Messi will renew at Barcelona
22:29 Hazard out of Belgium squad
20:56 Giroud urges Wenger to renew Arsenal deal
20:42 Defoe never gave up England hope
20:30 Chelsea defender David Luiz does not need knee surgery
19:53 Griezmann: Every player dreams of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern
19:35 Manchester City charged after player protests against Liverpool
19:09 A ban on sacking managers mid-season? Neville ´completely supports´ idea
18:38 Mbappe will definitely make France debut, confirms Deschamps
18:20 Koeman perfect for Netherlands job, Gullit claims
17:42 Muller: Bayern will not let Bundesliga title slip away
17:35 Roma step up Kessie chase despite his Manchester United dream
17:18 Allegri, Jardim & Europe´s best ´would scramble for plum Arsenal job´
16:59 Donnarumma wants AC Milan stay
16:37 A king recognises a king - Zlatan greets Juan Carlos I as only Zlatan could
16:11 Rush backs Bale with Real Madrid star needing hat-trick for Wales record
15:55 England want to be best in the world - Ward-Prowse
15:27 Manchester United to play five matches on USA tour
15:09 The 3-4-3 system leaves Barcelona exposed, admits Umtiti
14:30 Sagna joins Pogba in pulling out of France squad
14:17 Neymar: I´d like to play in the Premier League
14:11 Vrsaljko cruciate ligament tear confirmed
13:27 Mourinho: Manchester United lack personalities like Keane
13:08 Injured Neuer withdraws from Germany squad
13:00 Manchester derby moved to Thursday, April 27
12:45 The Mature One: Mourinho says he is a changed man
12:19 Clasico confirmed for April 23
12:12 Ferguson to take charge of Manchester United again
12:10 No one can touch Messi - Luis Enrique hails latest landmark
11:56 Modeste better than Lewandowksi and Aubameyang, says Schmadtke
11:40 Wenger told me he is staying at Arsenal, reveals Pulis
10:46 Rashford reveals inspiring Rooney speech after England´s shock Iceland defeat
10:02 Marquinhos wants Mbappe to join PSG
09:36 Wenger claims top-four failure will not affect Arsenal decision
08:58 I must have been very boring! - Watch as a journalist falls asleep in Luis Enrique´s media conferenc
07:22 Iniesta to stay at Barca for years to come, says Fernandez
04:07 ´The best player in history´ – Pique still mesmerised by Messi
03:13 ´I remain very calm´ – Mbappe staying grounded despite reported interest
03:08 Seattle Sounders 3 New York Red Bulls 1: Champions celebrate first win
03:07 PSG proved Barca loss was an ´accident´ – Emery
00:54 Chelsea will get even better, promises Conte
00:53 Antonio out of England squad
00:14 Luis Enrique plays down set-piece issue

Sunday 19 March

23:52 Sanchez reportedly fit to face Argentina
23:38 Vrsaljko suffers first-minute cruciate injury
23:30 I don´t need to coach Sergio how to score - Guardiola defends Aguero
23:22 Roma 3 Sassuolo 1: Hosts keep up pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus
22:56 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Lyon 1: Pastore inspires champions´ fightback
22:42 Barcelona 4 Valencia 2: Messi double helps to see off 10-man Valencia
21:41 No need for ´outstanding´ Lallana to apologise, Klopp claims
21:13 Ancelotti unconcerned by Robben tantrum
20:58 Simeone reflects on Atleti´s ´most difficult´ season after crucial Sevilla win
20:47 Klopp: Tomorrow I´ll be happy, but now I´m disappointed
20:33 Liverpool ready for big push - Milner
20:21 Proud Pep brands Liverpool draw one of the best days of his career
20:13 Reliable Milner sets new Premier League record
20:02 Sevilla´s LaLiga title challenge over, concedes Sampaoli
20:01 Allegri calms Argentina´s Dybala injury fears
19:46 A, B, C not as easy as 1, 2, 3? Mourinho muddles alphabet metaphor
19:43 Pochettino focused on next Tottenham game - not Arsenal jinx
19:33 Manchester City 1 Liverpool 1: Aguero cancels out Milner penalty in thrilling draw
19:23 Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Bayern Munich 1: Muller ends goal drought to deliver narrow victory
18:30 Tottenham title tilt not over - Vertonghen
18:29 After 39,681 Serie A minutes, Buffon smashes yet another Juventus record
18:10 Atletico Madrid 3 Sevilla 1: Griezmann stunner all but ends Sampaoli´s title hopes
17:51 Loyalty to Middlesbrough cost Karanka a big job, Mourinho claims
17:46 He gave me a kiss – Gestede denies biting Bailly
17:18 Caen 0 Monaco 3: Mbappe caps stunning week with double
17:10 Tottenham 2 Southampton 1: Spurs march on without injured Kane
17:07 Mourinho has ´no news´ on Ibrahimovic´s future
16:57 Sampdoria 0 Juventus 1: Cuadrado strike ends Samp run
16:04 Kluivert Jr opens Ajax account
15:55 Juventus striker Dybala off injured at Sampdoria
15:52 We have two doors open for the Champions League – Mourinho hails United fight at Middlesbrough
15:13 Manchester United reach 600 Premier League wins as Middlesbrough hit sorry milestone
14:59 Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3: Valencia adds late gloss after Valdes error
14:45 Aubameyang keen to limit Gabon role with Schalke approaching
14:37 Empoli 2 Napoli 3: Insigne double enough to hold off resilient hosts
14:04 Chelsea still have long way to go, says David Luiz
13:12 Guardiola admires Klopp´s charisma: He celebrates much better than me
12:50 Gerrard can start Liverpool managerial dynasty - Rush
12:48 Kante: I don´t feel like the Premier League´s best player
12:41 Werner ready to snub Liverpool in favour of RB Leipzig stay
12:10 Neymar, Rafinha return for Barcelona
11:37 A-League Review: Tempers flare as Adelaide shock Roar
11:07 Mourinho wants ´many years´ to bring ´true success´ to Manchester United
10:31 Coutinho: Manchester City match a cup final for Liverpool
09:48 Guardiola: City bigger challenge than Bayern or Barcelona
09:34 Rooney future doubtful at Man United as Neville tips busy transfer window
05:38 MLS Review: Destructive Atlanta crush Fire, Minnesota claim first point
03:33 United full-back Valencia feels like he´s 21
03:03 Huddersfield´s Hogg suffers fractured neck
02:15 Kane is the best in the Premier League - Vertonghen
01:32 Southgate: England not centre of universe
00:44 Montella optimistic over Milan´s chances to qualify for Europe
00:42 Liverpool defender Klavan does not fear Aguero

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
2 Tottenham Hotspur 28 +34 59
3 Manchester City 28 +24 57
4 Liverpool 29 +25 56
5 Manchester United 27 +19 52
6 Arsenal 27 +22 50

Facebook