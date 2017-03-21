Jones: Mourinho´s fighting spirit rubbing off on players

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has hailed his side's fighting spirit and believes Jose Mourinho's attitude is rubbing off on the players.

United beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at the weekend to climb to fifth place in the Premier League table after spending several months in sixth position and they remain well in the race for Champions League qualification.

Jones has admitted they are still going through a bit of a transition period after changing manager three times in recent years, but he feels they have shown this term they are on the right path.

"When we have dropped points so has everyone else and when we have won so has everyone else, so that is why we've been in same position for so long," Jones told Mirror Sport.

"But for us it does not matter. We just concentrate on every game and we are up to fifth now.

"It shows the fight in the squad - not literally - but it shows we are prepared to fight for each other. You cannot buy that. It is in everyone. It rubs off on us from the manager. It is all about a willingness to win and fight for each other. Whatever formation we play or the tactics we play, ultimately it is about the fight in every player and we are showing that at the moment.

"It has been a transition period, as everyone knows, but I do not think you can call anyone for a lack of fight playing football. Everybody goes out to do their absolute utmost to do their best for the manager, the team and themselves, but it was not to be in previous years. But you can see this season we have had times when we have had to dig deep.

"There is a lot of fight in that dressing-room and it is positive."