The Mature One: Mourinho says he is a changed man

Jose Mourinho says he is a changed man compared to his early days in management.

The Manchester United boss – now in his 17th year as a manager - feels he is able to balance his work and personal life much better these days, which he claims has helped him to communicate more effectively with his players and control his emotions.

"Mourinho the man tries to be the opposite of what the manager is," he told France Football.

"He tries to be discreet, calm and find a way to disconnect. I can go home, not watch a football game and not think football. I can do it.

"At the beginning of my career, I could not. I was constantly connected, 24 hours a day. I had to find a form of maturity. Today, I feel good with my personality as a man.

"I have matured and I am more peaceful. A victory no longer represents the moon and a defeat does not mean more hell. And I believe that I am able to transmit this serenity to those who work with me, to my players.

"I have the same ambitions as before - the same involvement, the same professionalism. But I'm more in control of my emotions."

Mourinho became United boss last May, having had five months out of the game after being sacked by Chelsea half a season after winning the Premier League.