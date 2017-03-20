Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Portugal's player of the year following his hugely successful 2016.
The 32-year-old beat Madrid team-mate Pepe and Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Patricio to the prestigious individual award at the Quinas de Ouro gala on Monday.
Ronaldo led Madrid to Champions League glory as they beat Atletico Madrid in the final, with the forward netting the decisive spot-kick in the shootout in Milan after scoring 16 times en route to the decider to become the competition's top scorer.
He went on to help Portugal to their first major trophy at Euro 2016, seeing off hosts France 1-0 after extra-time in the final in Paris, despite Ronaldo being forced off in the first half through injury.
"It was a very special year for me because the Euros was the only trophy I was still missing," Ronaldo said.
"I want to thank the Portuguese people again, they gave us confidence on our way to the title."
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Portugal's player of the year. Congratulations! #QuinasDeOuro #UCL pic.twitter.com/dvUFeAkCat— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 20, 2017
The prolific attacker previously won the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's The Best award to cap a sublime 2016.
Bayern Munich youngster Renato Sanches was voted young player of the year, while national team coach Fernando Santos lifted the coach of the year award.
|Ronaldo named Portugal´s player of the year
|Fernandez certain Messi will renew at Barcelona
|Hazard out of Belgium squad
|Giroud urges Wenger to renew Arsenal deal
|Defoe never gave up England hope
|Chelsea defender David Luiz does not need knee surgery
|Griezmann: Every player dreams of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern
|Manchester City charged after player protests against Liverpool
|A ban on sacking managers mid-season? Neville ´completely supports´ idea
|Mbappe will definitely make France debut, confirms Deschamps
|Koeman perfect for Netherlands job, Gullit claims
|Muller: Bayern will not let Bundesliga title slip away
|Roma step up Kessie chase despite his Manchester United dream
|Allegri, Jardim & Europe´s best ´would scramble for plum Arsenal job´
|Donnarumma wants AC Milan stay
|A king recognises a king - Zlatan greets Juan Carlos I as only Zlatan could
|Rush backs Bale with Real Madrid star needing hat-trick for Wales record
|England want to be best in the world - Ward-Prowse
|Manchester United to play five matches on USA tour
|The 3-4-3 system leaves Barcelona exposed, admits Umtiti
|Sagna joins Pogba in pulling out of France squad
|Neymar: I´d like to play in the Premier League
|Vrsaljko cruciate ligament tear confirmed
|Mourinho: Manchester United lack personalities like Keane
|Injured Neuer withdraws from Germany squad
|Manchester derby moved to Thursday, April 27
|The Mature One: Mourinho says he is a changed man
|Clasico confirmed for April 23
|Ferguson to take charge of Manchester United again
|No one can touch Messi - Luis Enrique hails latest landmark
|Modeste better than Lewandowksi and Aubameyang, says Schmadtke
|Wenger told me he is staying at Arsenal, reveals Pulis
|Rashford reveals inspiring Rooney speech after England´s shock Iceland defeat
|Marquinhos wants Mbappe to join PSG
|Wenger claims top-four failure will not affect Arsenal decision
|I must have been very boring! - Watch as a journalist falls asleep in Luis Enrique´s media conferenc
|Iniesta to stay at Barca for years to come, says Fernandez
|´The best player in history´ – Pique still mesmerised by Messi
|´I remain very calm´ – Mbappe staying grounded despite reported interest
|Seattle Sounders 3 New York Red Bulls 1: Champions celebrate first win
|PSG proved Barca loss was an ´accident´ – Emery
|Chelsea will get even better, promises Conte
|Antonio out of England squad
|Luis Enrique plays down set-piece issue
|Sanchez reportedly fit to face Argentina
|Vrsaljko suffers first-minute cruciate injury
|I don´t need to coach Sergio how to score - Guardiola defends Aguero
|Roma 3 Sassuolo 1: Hosts keep up pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Lyon 1: Pastore inspires champions´ fightback
|Barcelona 4 Valencia 2: Messi double helps to see off 10-man Valencia
|No need for ´outstanding´ Lallana to apologise, Klopp claims
|Ancelotti unconcerned by Robben tantrum
|Simeone reflects on Atleti´s ´most difficult´ season after crucial Sevilla win
|Klopp: Tomorrow I´ll be happy, but now I´m disappointed
|Liverpool ready for big push - Milner
|Proud Pep brands Liverpool draw one of the best days of his career
|Reliable Milner sets new Premier League record
|Sevilla´s LaLiga title challenge over, concedes Sampaoli
|Allegri calms Argentina´s Dybala injury fears
|A, B, C not as easy as 1, 2, 3? Mourinho muddles alphabet metaphor
|Pochettino focused on next Tottenham game - not Arsenal jinx
|Manchester City 1 Liverpool 1: Aguero cancels out Milner penalty in thrilling draw
|Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Bayern Munich 1: Muller ends goal drought to deliver narrow victory
|Tottenham title tilt not over - Vertonghen
|After 39,681 Serie A minutes, Buffon smashes yet another Juventus record
|Atletico Madrid 3 Sevilla 1: Griezmann stunner all but ends Sampaoli´s title hopes
|Loyalty to Middlesbrough cost Karanka a big job, Mourinho claims
|He gave me a kiss – Gestede denies biting Bailly
|Caen 0 Monaco 3: Mbappe caps stunning week with double
|Tottenham 2 Southampton 1: Spurs march on without injured Kane
|Mourinho has ´no news´ on Ibrahimovic´s future
|Sampdoria 0 Juventus 1: Cuadrado strike ends Samp run
|Kluivert Jr opens Ajax account
|Juventus striker Dybala off injured at Sampdoria
|We have two doors open for the Champions League – Mourinho hails United fight at Middlesbrough
|Manchester United reach 600 Premier League wins as Middlesbrough hit sorry milestone
|Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3: Valencia adds late gloss after Valdes error
|Aubameyang keen to limit Gabon role with Schalke approaching
|Empoli 2 Napoli 3: Insigne double enough to hold off resilient hosts
|Chelsea still have long way to go, says David Luiz
|Guardiola admires Klopp´s charisma: He celebrates much better than me
|Gerrard can start Liverpool managerial dynasty - Rush
|Kante: I don´t feel like the Premier League´s best player
|Werner ready to snub Liverpool in favour of RB Leipzig stay
|Neymar, Rafinha return for Barcelona
|A-League Review: Tempers flare as Adelaide shock Roar
|Mourinho wants ´many years´ to bring ´true success´ to Manchester United
|Coutinho: Manchester City match a cup final for Liverpool
|Guardiola: City bigger challenge than Bayern or Barcelona
|Rooney future doubtful at Man United as Neville tips busy transfer window
|MLS Review: Destructive Atlanta crush Fire, Minnesota claim first point
|United full-back Valencia feels like he´s 21
|Huddersfield´s Hogg suffers fractured neck
|Kane is the best in the Premier League - Vertonghen
|Southgate: England not centre of universe
|Montella optimistic over Milan´s chances to qualify for Europe
|Liverpool defender Klavan does not fear Aguero