Mourinho: Manchester United lack personalities like Keane

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says there are no longer "super personalities" like Roy Keane filling the club's dressing room.

Mourinho named former captain Keane, along with Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, as examples of the type of players who helped make Alex Ferguson's reign at Old Trafford so successful.

Instead, the former Chelsea boss is focused on establishing relations of "peace and love" at United and feels he has had to be smart in adapting to players with different characteristics.

"Manchester United no longer has the super personalities that were Giggs, Scholes or Roy Keane," Mourinho said to France Football.

"You have to adapt to the reality of the club, its needs and its demands.

"It is called being intelligent. The priority is to establish relationships of peace and love in a group in order to create stability.

"There is a new group of players that has to adapt [to United]."

Mourinho paid tribute to veteran players Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick, and feels the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain was crucial in helping the dressing room.

"There is Rooney and Carrick, who are the last faces of this generation," said Mourinho.

"That is why it was important for me to get Zlatan. In this team he had - without being English and without knowing the club's culture - the personality and profile to be more than just a player. "