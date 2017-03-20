Manchester United to play five matches on USA tour

Manchester United have announced they will play five pre-season matches in the United States ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Jose Mourinho's side will embark on a busy two-week tour that will see them play in five different cities in the USA, with matches taking place in the east and west.

Matches in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Santa Clara and Washington DC have been confirmed, with opponents yet to be revealed.

A fifth location is still to be announced, but United are expected to play rivals Manchester City as part of the International Champions Cup.

#MUTOUR - We'll play five games in five cities, including Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Santa Clara & Washington DC: https://t.co/yw424zDRB2 pic.twitter.com/EisW3L6jXV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 20, 2017

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "Visiting North America will give the team the best possible preparation for the new season, using top-class training facilities and playing in some great stadiums.

"We have witnessed first-hand the passion and support for the club in the US in recent years, so naturally it is something that everybody is very much looking forward to this summer."

United were in China last pre-season – where a proposed match against City was rained off – while their last trip to the United States was in 2015 under Louis van Gaal, with four games played.