Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players against Liverpool.
The misconduct charge relates to City's complaints after Liverpool were awarded a penalty 50 minutes into Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw between the two sides.
The hosts' players – including Yaya Toure and David Silva - fumed at referee Michael Oliver after Gael Clichy was adjudged to have fouled Roberto Firmino with a high boot in the box.
James Milner subsequently scored from the spot, before Sergio Aguero's equaliser earned a point for City at Eithad Stadium.
March 20, 2017
"It is alleged that in or around the 50th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," read the FA's statement.
Pep Guardiola's men have until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond.
Manchester United pleaded guilty to the same charge last week in an incident relating to their FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea and were fined the standard £20,000 penalty.
|Giroud urges Wenger to renew Arsenal deal
|Defoe never gave up England hope
|Chelsea defender David Luiz does not need knee surgery
|Griezmann: Every player dreams of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern
|Manchester City charged after player protests against Liverpool
|A ban on sacking managers mid-season? Neville ´completely supports´ idea
|Mbappe will definitely make France debut, confirms Deschamps
|Koeman perfect for Netherlands job, Gullit claims
|Muller: Bayern will not let Bundesliga title slip away
|Roma step up Kessie chase despite his Manchester United dream
|Allegri, Jardim & Europe´s best ´would scramble for plum Arsenal job´
|Donnarumma wants AC Milan stay
|A king recognises a king - Zlatan greets Juan Carlos I as only Zlatan could
|Rush backs Bale with Real Madrid star needing hat-trick for Wales record
|England want to be best in the world - Ward-Prowse
|Manchester United to play five matches on USA tour
|The 3-4-3 system leaves Barcelona exposed, admits Umtiti
|Sagna joins Pogba in pulling out of France squad
|Neymar: I´d like to play in the Premier League
|Vrsaljko cruciate ligament tear confirmed
|Mourinho: Manchester United lack personalities like Keane
|Injured Neuer withdraws from Germany squad
|Manchester derby moved to Thursday, April 27
|The Mature One: Mourinho says he is a changed man
|Clasico confirmed for April 23
|Ferguson to take charge of Manchester United again
|No one can touch Messi - Luis Enrique hails latest landmark
|Modeste better than Lewandowksi and Aubameyang, says Schmadtke
|Wenger told me he is staying at Arsenal, reveals Pulis
|Rashford reveals inspiring Rooney speech after England´s shock Iceland defeat
|Marquinhos wants Mbappe to join PSG
|Wenger claims top-four failure will not affect Arsenal decision
|I must have been very boring! - Watch as a journalist falls asleep in Luis Enrique´s media conferenc
|Iniesta to stay at Barca for years to come, says Fernandez
|´The best player in history´ – Pique still mesmerised by Messi
|´I remain very calm´ – Mbappe staying grounded despite reported interest
|Seattle Sounders 3 New York Red Bulls 1: Champions celebrate first win
|PSG proved Barca loss was an ´accident´ – Emery
|Chelsea will get even better, promises Conte
|Antonio out of England squad
|Luis Enrique plays down set-piece issue
|Sanchez reportedly fit to face Argentina
|Vrsaljko suffers first-minute cruciate injury
|I don´t need to coach Sergio how to score - Guardiola defends Aguero
|Roma 3 Sassuolo 1: Hosts keep up pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Lyon 1: Pastore inspires champions´ fightback
|Barcelona 4 Valencia 2: Messi double helps to see off 10-man Valencia
|No need for ´outstanding´ Lallana to apologise, Klopp claims
|Ancelotti unconcerned by Robben tantrum
|Simeone reflects on Atleti´s ´most difficult´ season after crucial Sevilla win
|Klopp: Tomorrow I´ll be happy, but now I´m disappointed
|Liverpool ready for big push - Milner
|Proud Pep brands Liverpool draw one of the best days of his career
|Reliable Milner sets new Premier League record
|Sevilla´s LaLiga title challenge over, concedes Sampaoli
|Allegri calms Argentina´s Dybala injury fears
|A, B, C not as easy as 1, 2, 3? Mourinho muddles alphabet metaphor
|Pochettino focused on next Tottenham game - not Arsenal jinx
|Manchester City 1 Liverpool 1: Aguero cancels out Milner penalty in thrilling draw
|Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Bayern Munich 1: Muller ends goal drought to deliver narrow victory
|Tottenham title tilt not over - Vertonghen
|After 39,681 Serie A minutes, Buffon smashes yet another Juventus record
|Atletico Madrid 3 Sevilla 1: Griezmann stunner all but ends Sampaoli´s title hopes
|Loyalty to Middlesbrough cost Karanka a big job, Mourinho claims
|He gave me a kiss – Gestede denies biting Bailly
|Caen 0 Monaco 3: Mbappe caps stunning week with double
|Tottenham 2 Southampton 1: Spurs march on without injured Kane
|Mourinho has ´no news´ on Ibrahimovic´s future
|Sampdoria 0 Juventus 1: Cuadrado strike ends Samp run
|Kluivert Jr opens Ajax account
|Juventus striker Dybala off injured at Sampdoria
|We have two doors open for the Champions League – Mourinho hails United fight at Middlesbrough
|Manchester United reach 600 Premier League wins as Middlesbrough hit sorry milestone
|Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3: Valencia adds late gloss after Valdes error
|Aubameyang keen to limit Gabon role with Schalke approaching
|Empoli 2 Napoli 3: Insigne double enough to hold off resilient hosts
|Chelsea still have long way to go, says David Luiz
|Guardiola admires Klopp´s charisma: He celebrates much better than me
|Gerrard can start Liverpool managerial dynasty - Rush
|Kante: I don´t feel like the Premier League´s best player
|Werner ready to snub Liverpool in favour of RB Leipzig stay
|Neymar, Rafinha return for Barcelona
|A-League Review: Tempers flare as Adelaide shock Roar
|Mourinho wants ´many years´ to bring ´true success´ to Manchester United
|Coutinho: Manchester City match a cup final for Liverpool
|Guardiola: City bigger challenge than Bayern or Barcelona
|Rooney future doubtful at Man United as Neville tips busy transfer window
|MLS Review: Destructive Atlanta crush Fire, Minnesota claim first point
|United full-back Valencia feels like he´s 21
|Huddersfield´s Hogg suffers fractured neck
|Kane is the best in the Premier League - Vertonghen
|Southgate: England not centre of universe
|Montella optimistic over Milan´s chances to qualify for Europe
|Liverpool defender Klavan does not fear Aguero
|Prandelli turned down Leicester role due to controversial Ranieri dismissal
|Diego Costa adept at the dark arts - Hughes
|I never promised titles - Guardiola on the defensive ahead of Liverpool clash
|AC Milan 1 Genoa 0: Fernandez´s moment of brilliance the difference
|Everybody loves Rom - Koeman lauds rampant Lukaku
|Inter´s Champions League dream may be over - Pioli
|Howe hails back-to-back wins but does not feel safe yet
|Championship Review: Newcastle slip-up not punished as Leeds beat Brighton
|It´s all good – Moyes not worried by owner´s appearance at tepid Burnley draw
|Bournemouth 2 Swansea City 0: Afobe seals big step towards safety
|Bakayoko replaces Pogba in France squad
|Torino 2 Inter 2: Visitors held despite Hart errors
|Being top means nothing yet, warns Zidane
|Conte sets Chelsea 21-point target to clinch title
|My heart was in my mouth – Shakespeare indebted to heroic Schmeichel again
|Nantes 1 Nice 1: Balotelli´s side drop more points as Ligue 1 title challenge fades
|Palace quality proved decisive – Allardyce
|Pieters takes blame for Stoke´s late defeat
|Costa showed great discipline, says Conte
|Lukaku makes history as he edges closer to Premier League Golden Boot
|Marcelo hails match-winner Casemiro as one of world´s best midfielders
|Stoke City 1 Chelsea 2: Late Cahill strike sends Blues 13 points clear
|Athletic Bilbao 1 Real Madrid 2: Benzema and Casemiro send Zidane´s side five points clear
|Everton 4 Hull City 0: Lukaku dominates headlines again with late double
|West Ham 2 Leicester City 3: Late onslaught unable to burst Shakespeare´s bubble
|Crystal Palace 1 Watford 0: Resurgent Eagles make it three on the bounce thanks to Deeney own goal
|Sunderland 0 Burnley 0: Hosts´ goal drought goes on
|Oxlade-Chamberlain apologises to fans for abject Arsenal
|Werder Bremen 3 RB Leipzig 0: Back-to-back losses for Hasenhuttl´s side
|Juventus have no reason to fear or lie - Agnelli responds to FIGC
|Sanchez ankle in a terrible state - Wenger reports on Arsenal star´s injury
|´I think only in the present´ - Emery unconcerned by Paris Saint-Germain future
|Wenger: I know what I will do in my future
|Setien blames Las Palmas president in end-of-season departure announcement
|Sampdoria match tougher than Barcelona, claims Allegri
|West Brom 3 Arsenal 1: Dawson wings in with double to increase Wenger woe
|Juventus great Zoff fires warning to Messi, Suarez and Neymar
|Toure hits back at Manchester City critics: We can win trophies with Guardiola´s style
|Hazard left out of Chelsea´s trip to Stoke
|The numbers speak for themselves - Simeone salutes Sampaoli´s Sevilla
|Luis Enrique: Only Iniesta can decide his Barcelona future
|Klopp: Nobody better than me for Liverpool job
|Plane wars - Pro and anti-Wenger factions take to the skies at Arsenal v West Brom
|Pochettino backs Janssen for Spurs success after ´wake-up´ call
|Pedro reveals Chelsea´s best player – and it´s not Kante
|Januzaj unsure over Manchester United future
|Melbourne City 4 Newcastle Jets 0: Fornaroli at the double as City ease to win
|Moyes hoping Defoe´s England recall boosts Sunderland survival bid
|Yaya Toure: Manchester City want to be like United and Barcelona
|Fabregas talks up doing the dirty work at Chelsea
|Ozil out of West Brom v Arsenal
|Kewell backs Liverpool to boost top-four hopes against Manchester City
|No bitterness towards Mourinho – Manchester United flop Depay shining for Lyon
|Mourinho makes you give 200 per cent - Ibrahimovic on Manchester United boss
|Advocaat to retire at end of season
|Ibrahimovic: Facing Guardiola teams gives me adrenaline
|No Messi, Iniesta or Xavi – Klopp says squad part of Guardiola´s problems
|Conte praises ´great´ Fabregas
|Koeman: Lukaku won´t be booed
|Klopp backs Mourinho over fixture complaints
|Wenger: Xhaka is not Arsenal´s Kante, but we have a player like him
|Aubameyang thrilled with goal in important win
|He wants to be carried out in a box - Pulis warns Arsenal fans Wenger is going nowhere