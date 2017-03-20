Injured Neuer withdraws from Germany squad

Manuel Neuer has withdrawn from the Germany squad to face England and Azerbaijan this week due to injury.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has picked up a calf problem and will not be involved in the friendly against Gareth Southgate's side or the World Cup qualifier in Baku, the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed.

"The 30-year-old will now be treated at his club, Bayern Munich," the DFB added in a statement.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has been called up by Joachim Low to replace Neuer.

The 26-year-old, who has made 22 appearances for Unai Emery's side this season, is yet to win a senior cap for his country.

Germany host England on Wednesday before facing Azerbaijan four days later.