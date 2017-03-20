I must have been very boring! - Watch as a journalist falls asleep in Luis Enrique´s media conferenc

Things have seemed a little more relaxed between Luis Enrique and the media since he announced he will leave Barcelona, but this was taking it a little too far.

The Barca boss oversaw an important 4-2 win over Valencia on Sunday that moved his side back to within two points of LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, heading into the international break.

Luis Enrique began his post-match media conference as normal but was amazed to spot one journalist had fallen fast asleep.

The former Roma head coach tried twice to rouse the reporter from their slumber before inviting the more alert individuals in the room to continue with their questions.

Maybe there is a soporific quality to Luis Enrique's gravelly tones. Perhaps they had celebrated Father's Day in the press box with a bit too much gusto. We'll let you watch the video and judge for yourselves...