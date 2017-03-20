Related

Article

Clasico confirmed for April 23

20 March 2017 12:19

The final LaLiga Clasico of the season has been scheduled for 20:45CET on Sunday April 23.

Champions Barcelona will travel to leaders Real Madrid at the end of the week in which the second legs of the Champions League quarter-finals are contested.

Madrid will have an additional day's rest as they meet Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu on the Tuesday that week, 24 hours before Barca play their second leg against Juventus at home.

The first Clasico finished 1-1 at Camp Nou, with Sergio Ramos cancelling out Luis Suarez's opener with a 90th-minute header.

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 27 +43 65
2 Barcelona 28 +56 63
3 Sevilla 28 +18 57
4 Atlético Madrid 28 +29 55
5 Villarreal 28 +19 48
6 Real Sociedad 28 +3 48
7 Athletic Club 28 +3 44
8 Eibar 28 +5 41
9 Espanyol 28 +1 40
10 Deportivo Alavés 28 -4 40
11 Celta de Vigo 27 -5 38
12 Las Palmas 28 -1 35
13 Real Betis 28 -13 31
14 Valencia 28 -13 30
15 Málaga 28 -12 27
16 Deportivo La C… 28 -12 27
17 Leganés 28 -19 26
18 Sporting Gijón 28 -26 21
19 Granada 28 -33 19
20 Osasuna 28 -39 11

