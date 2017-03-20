Chelsea defender David Luiz does not need knee surgery

Chelsea star David Luiz insists he does not need knee surgery despite playing with pain since being tackled by Sergio Aguero in December.

The defender was on the receiving end of a high challenge from Manchester City striker Aguero at the Etihad Stadium, an incident which earned the Argentina international a straight red card.

David Luiz has played with strapping on his knee since then and had to cope with pain, though the 29-year-old has revealed he will not require surgery on the issue at the end of the campaign.

The centre-back has been left out of Brazil's squad for their World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Paraguay, a blow he will try to turn into a positive by using it to recuperate.

"The international break gives me a good chance to rest my knee," David Luiz said to the Evening Standard. "It is a very good thing for me.

"Only I feel the pain so nobody knows [how hard it has been to cope with].

"I won't need an operation in the summer. But it is very good for me to rest, not just the knee, but the body as well.

"But we have amazing medical staff and they have been great with me. Every single match… they are there for every player. They have helped me a lot."

David Luiz has not played for Brazil in a year but is still hoping to earn a return to selection contention under Tite.

"I am disappointed to not be in the Brazil squad, but I respect the decision," he added.

"I'm playing regularly and trying to do my best to come back [into the squad].

Asked if he has been given an explanation for his continuing exile, he replied: "No."

David Luiz has started 24 of Chelsea's 28 Premier League games this season, with Antonio Conte's men sitting 10 points clear at the top.