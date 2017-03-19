Related

Article

Reliable Milner sets new Premier League record

19 March 2017 20:13

James Milner has set a new Premier League record for the most games scored in without being on the losing side.

The Liverpool midfielder opened the scoring in a 1-1 Premier League draw at his former side Manchester City on Sunday, converting his seventh penalty of the season.

Although Sergio Aguero hit back to claim a point for his side, Milner's record of never losing a Premier League game when he has scored has been extended to 47 matches.

Of those appearances, 37 have been victories with the remaining 10 fixtures ending in a draw.

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 28 +38 69
2 Tottenham Hotspur 28 +34 59
3 Manchester City 28 +24 57
4 Liverpool 29 +25 56
5 Manchester United 27 +19 52
6 Arsenal 27 +22 50
7 Everton 29 +21 50
8 West Bromwich … 29 +1 43
9 Stoke City 29 -9 36
10 Southampton 27 -3 33
11 AFC Bournemouth 29 -12 33
12 West Ham United 29 -12 33
13 Burnley 29 -11 32
14 Watford 28 -15 31
15 Leicester City 28 -14 30
16 Crystal Palace 28 -10 28
17 Swansea City 29 -27 27
18 Hull City 29 -32 24
19 Middlesbrough 28 -13 22
20 Sunderland 28 -26 20

