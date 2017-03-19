I don´t need to coach Sergio how to score - Guardiola defends Aguero

Pep Guardiola defended Sergio Aguero after the Argentina striker missed a series of chances in Manchester City's 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool on Sunday.
Aguero was on target, equalising with a close-range finish from Kevin De Bruyne's low right-wing cross to cancel out James Milner's penalty, but he wasted three opportunities to score the winner in the closing minutes at the Etihad Stadium.
City and Liverpool shared the points after a breathless encounter and Guardiola felt the injured Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus could have made a difference had he been paired with Aguero.
"When you play with [Yaya] Toure, [David] Silva and De Bruyne alongside two 19-year-olds [Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling] and Aguero upfront - they all want to attack," Guardiola told reporters.
"I can only imagine what it would have been like had Jesus and Aguero had both been on the pitch in the final few minutes.
"I played football for 11 years and scored 11 goals. One goal a year. Can you imagine me giving advice about scoring goals? I leave the box work for the players."
We'd have liked the full three points. But it's always great to see this team always going for more. C'mon, City!— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 19, 2017
John Stones impressed at the back for City, with a series of vital blocks helping to keep Liverpool's attack out, and Guardiola was effusive in his praise for the English centre-back.
"John Stones has more personality than everybody here in this room," Guardiola said. "More balls than everybody. I love this kind of player.
"I am delighted to have him. He has been under pressure. The people criticise him. But it is not easy to play central defence with this manager. I don't want long balls and passes down the channel. I want him 40 metres back to build up the play.
"With all his huge amount of mistakes, I love him."
This game was so intense!What a pity we couldn't win ... #SoManyChances #LS19 #inSané #MCILIV @premierleague pic.twitter.com/K1wi80xqpD— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) March 19, 2017
Guardiola was delighted with the response of his players after the disappointment of their Champions League last-16 exit following a 3-1 loss at Monaco on Wednesday.
"We lived a tough two days after being out of the Champions League, our mood and what happened in Monaco," Guardiola said. "In the first half we were what we are, and in the second half again and again and again how many chances we missed, it was tough, and playing against a team like Liverpool who were all week preparing for the game.
"How they fight until the last moment, how they put absolutely everything that they had on the pitch. Sometimes you play important games but you are just focused on that and your mood is okay.
"We were sad and that is why I am so, so happy, it's one of the days I am proud the most being coach and being coach of those guys. More than ever I want to help the club, if I am able and if they want to stay with me, to put in the next years to be there with the next step forward."
|Sanchez reportedly fit to face Argentina
|Vrsaljko suffers first-minute cruciate injury
|I don´t need to coach Sergio how to score - Guardiola defends Aguero
|Roma 3 Sassuolo 1: Hosts keep up pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Lyon 1: Pastore inspires champions´ fightback
|Barcelona 4 Valencia 2: Messi double helps to see off 10-man Valencia
|No need for ´outstanding´ Lallana to apologise, Klopp claims
|Ancelotti unconcerned by Robben tantrum
|Simeone reflects on Atleti´s ´most difficult´ season after crucial Sevilla win
|Klopp: Tomorrow I´ll be happy, but now I´m disappointed
|Liverpool ready for big push - Milner
|Proud Pep brands Liverpool draw one of the best days of his career
|Reliable Milner sets new Premier League record
|Sevilla´s LaLiga title challenge over, concedes Sampaoli
|Allegri calms Argentina´s Dybala injury fears
|A, B, C not as easy as 1, 2, 3? Mourinho muddles alphabet metaphor
|Pochettino focused on next Tottenham game - not Arsenal jinx
|Manchester City 1 Liverpool 1: Aguero cancels out Milner penalty in thrilling draw
|Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Bayern Munich 1: Muller ends goal drought to deliver narrow victory
|Tottenham title tilt not over - Vertonghen
|After 39,681 Serie A minutes, Buffon smashes yet another Juventus record
|Atletico Madrid 3 Sevilla 1: Griezmann stunner all but ends Sampaoli´s title hopes
|Loyalty to Middlesbrough cost Karanka a big job, Mourinho claims
|He gave me a kiss – Gestede denies biting Bailly
|Caen 0 Monaco 3: Mbappe caps stunning week with double
|Tottenham 2 Southampton 1: Spurs march on without injured Kane
|Mourinho has ´no news´ on Ibrahimovic´s future
|Sampdoria 0 Juventus 1: Cuadrado strike ends Samp run
|Kluivert Jr opens Ajax account
|Juventus striker Dybala off injured at Sampdoria
|We have two doors open for the Champions League – Mourinho hails United fight at Middlesbrough
|Manchester United reach 600 Premier League wins as Middlesbrough hit sorry milestone
|Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3: Valencia adds late gloss after Valdes error
|Aubameyang keen to limit Gabon role with Schalke approaching
|Empoli 2 Napoli 3: Insigne double enough to hold off resilient hosts
|Chelsea still have long way to go, says David Luiz
|Guardiola admires Klopp´s charisma: He celebrates much better than me
|Gerrard can start Liverpool managerial dynasty - Rush
|Kante: I don´t feel like the Premier League´s best player
|Werner ready to snub Liverpool in favour of RB Leipzig stay
|Neymar, Rafinha return for Barcelona
|A-League Review: Tempers flare as Adelaide shock Roar
|Mourinho wants ´many years´ to bring ´true success´ to Manchester United
|Coutinho: Manchester City match a cup final for Liverpool
|Guardiola: City bigger challenge than Bayern or Barcelona
|Rooney future doubtful at Man United as Neville tips busy transfer window
|MLS Review: Destructive Atlanta crush Fire, Minnesota claim first point
|United full-back Valencia feels like he´s 21
|Huddersfield´s Hogg suffers fractured neck
|Kane is the best in the Premier League - Vertonghen
|Southgate: England not centre of universe
|Montella optimistic over Milan´s chances to qualify for Europe
|Liverpool defender Klavan does not fear Aguero
|Prandelli turned down Leicester role due to controversial Ranieri dismissal
|Diego Costa adept at the dark arts - Hughes
|I never promised titles - Guardiola on the defensive ahead of Liverpool clash
|AC Milan 1 Genoa 0: Fernandez´s moment of brilliance the difference
|Everybody loves Rom - Koeman lauds rampant Lukaku
|Inter´s Champions League dream may be over - Pioli
|Howe hails back-to-back wins but does not feel safe yet
|Championship Review: Newcastle slip-up not punished as Leeds beat Brighton
|It´s all good – Moyes not worried by owner´s appearance at tepid Burnley draw
|Bournemouth 2 Swansea City 0: Afobe seals big step towards safety
|Bakayoko replaces Pogba in France squad
|Torino 2 Inter 2: Visitors held despite Hart errors
|Being top means nothing yet, warns Zidane
|Conte sets Chelsea 21-point target to clinch title
|My heart was in my mouth – Shakespeare indebted to heroic Schmeichel again
|Nantes 1 Nice 1: Balotelli´s side drop more points as Ligue 1 title challenge fades
|Palace quality proved decisive – Allardyce
|Pieters takes blame for Stoke´s late defeat
|Costa showed great discipline, says Conte
|Lukaku makes history as he edges closer to Premier League Golden Boot
|Marcelo hails match-winner Casemiro as one of world´s best midfielders
|Stoke City 1 Chelsea 2: Late Cahill strike sends Blues 13 points clear
|Athletic Bilbao 1 Real Madrid 2: Benzema and Casemiro send Zidane´s side five points clear
|Everton 4 Hull City 0: Lukaku dominates headlines again with late double
|West Ham 2 Leicester City 3: Late onslaught unable to burst Shakespeare´s bubble
|Crystal Palace 1 Watford 0: Resurgent Eagles make it three on the bounce thanks to Deeney own goal
|Sunderland 0 Burnley 0: Hosts´ goal drought goes on
|Oxlade-Chamberlain apologises to fans for abject Arsenal
|Werder Bremen 3 RB Leipzig 0: Back-to-back losses for Hasenhuttl´s side
|Juventus have no reason to fear or lie - Agnelli responds to FIGC
|Sanchez ankle in a terrible state - Wenger reports on Arsenal star´s injury
|´I think only in the present´ - Emery unconcerned by Paris Saint-Germain future
|Wenger: I know what I will do in my future
|Setien blames Las Palmas president in end-of-season departure announcement
|Sampdoria match tougher than Barcelona, claims Allegri
|West Brom 3 Arsenal 1: Dawson wings in with double to increase Wenger woe
|Juventus great Zoff fires warning to Messi, Suarez and Neymar
|Toure hits back at Manchester City critics: We can win trophies with Guardiola´s style
|Hazard left out of Chelsea´s trip to Stoke
|The numbers speak for themselves - Simeone salutes Sampaoli´s Sevilla
|Luis Enrique: Only Iniesta can decide his Barcelona future
|Klopp: Nobody better than me for Liverpool job
|Plane wars - Pro and anti-Wenger factions take to the skies at Arsenal v West Brom
|Pochettino backs Janssen for Spurs success after ´wake-up´ call
|Pedro reveals Chelsea´s best player – and it´s not Kante
|Januzaj unsure over Manchester United future
|Melbourne City 4 Newcastle Jets 0: Fornaroli at the double as City ease to win
|Moyes hoping Defoe´s England recall boosts Sunderland survival bid
|Yaya Toure: Manchester City want to be like United and Barcelona
|Fabregas talks up doing the dirty work at Chelsea
|Ozil out of West Brom v Arsenal
|Kewell backs Liverpool to boost top-four hopes against Manchester City
|No bitterness towards Mourinho – Manchester United flop Depay shining for Lyon
|Mourinho makes you give 200 per cent - Ibrahimovic on Manchester United boss
|Advocaat to retire at end of season
|Ibrahimovic: Facing Guardiola teams gives me adrenaline
|No Messi, Iniesta or Xavi – Klopp says squad part of Guardiola´s problems
|Conte praises ´great´ Fabregas
|Koeman: Lukaku won´t be booed
|Klopp backs Mourinho over fixture complaints
|Wenger: Xhaka is not Arsenal´s Kante, but we have a player like him
|Aubameyang thrilled with goal in important win
|He wants to be carried out in a box - Pulis warns Arsenal fans Wenger is going nowhere