Chelsea still have long way to go, says David Luiz

David Luiz has warned his Chelsea team-mates they cannot afford to let up as the race for the Premier League title has not yet been won.

Antonio Conte's men beat Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday to move another step closer to domestic glory and need 21 points from their remaining 10 games to be guaranteed top spot.

But with Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool giving chase, David Luiz is eager to guard against complacency.

"It is still a long way to win the title," the Brazilian told the club's official website. "Nobody makes it easy.

"It is always difficult to play at Stoke. They are a strong and physical team. It was a typical Premier League game, we are happy with the victory.

"We played a good game, kept calm and had the opportunity to score the second goal. We had to believe."

The centre-back has been key to Chelsea's fine form in this campaign following his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and he is determined to keep pushing in the remainder of the season.

"I try to improve every day. This is my goal," the 29-year-old added.

"Everybody can see my football, the team is doing very well. The results are coming.

"As a defender they do not talk about the good things you do, they talk about the mistakes, so I am trying to play the best football I can to help my team. Sometimes you have to give them more security, defend to get a positive result.

"It is important to understand my role in the team [but] it is not just me, it is Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, everybody. Everybody understands what they need to do."